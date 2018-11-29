Nick Jonas Got Down On One Knee The First Time He Met Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas caught the lovebug so hard, he got down on one knee the first time he met his future fiancée, Priyanka Chopra.

The two, who will wed on Saturday in Chopra’s home country of India, are opening up about their whirlwind romance for the January issue of Vogue before their sure-to-be fabulous nuptials.

No, seriously. The former boy-bander is scheduled to enter via horseback with a sword and a turban, per Indian tradition, in one of two ceremonies the couple is hosting during a three-day celebration that has captured international attention.

After sliding into each others DMs and texting back and forth, they officially kicked off their relationship at last year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party, where Jonas, 26, spotted Chopra, 36, across the room and essentially declared his love for her.

“And I put my drink down,” Jonas told Vogue, “get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

Of course, that wasn’t the real proposal ― the gesture was well received by Chopra, however ― and the two maintained a mostly long-distance relationship over the next year.

They recount their first date, which Chopra describes as “too respectful” in hilarious detail for the magazine. After a drink, the couple returned to the “Quantico” alum’s apartment, where her mother was staying (and watching “Law & Order” reruns in her nightgown).

“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra said, ribbing Jonas for not going in for the kiss. “He patted my back before he left.”

“Your mom was in the house!” Jonas responded. “I thought it was a respectful first night.”

Rob Kim via Getty Images Chopra and Jonas will wed in Jodhpur, India, on Dec. 1.

The “Jealous” singer eventually popped the question in July, during a trip to Crete for Chopra’s birthday, with a Tiffany engagement ring he found after shutting down the flagship store in New York with his brothers by his side.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Jonas recounted for Vogue. “No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.”

“I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections,” he remembered saying.

Since then, it’s been all about the pre-wedding festivities, like a roka ceremony in Mumbai and a star-studded bridal shower where Chopra’s friends like Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o were in attendance, along with other close family and friends.

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra joked.

However, the wedding, which will fuse “two very different cultures and religious backgrounds,” is just the beginning for the two, who are looking forward to a long life together.