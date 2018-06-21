Even when he’s not trying, Nick Kroll has great comedic timing.

On Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the comedian accidentally split his pants as he recounted a pickup game with NBA star Kyrie Irving during the filming of the basketball comedy “Uncle Drew.”

Kroll, who plays a nemesis in the film, was telling Kimmel how he scored on Irving. Then he showed off his defensive stance for the talk-show audience.

Only his trousers ripped and suddenly there was nothing he could say about the game that was funnier than his wardrobe malfunction.

Well, maybe not.

“Wouldn’t it have been amazing if there was a full-on poop stain?” he asked.