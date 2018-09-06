Nick Nolte Still Wearing That Hawaiian Shirt 16 Years After His DUI Arrest

“Waste not, want not” seems to be the philosophy of actor Nick Nolte ― at least when it comes to the Hawaiian shirt he wore in his iconic 2002 mug shot.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated actor was photographed wearing the same shirt he wore in what some call the most famous celebrity mug shot of all time.

The 77-year-old Nolte’s shirt is a bit faded these days, though, and he wore it partially unbuttoned and askew while walking around Malibu. The shirt was paired with hospital scrubs, a bandage wrapped around his elbow and a stylish hospital wristband, according to “Inside Edition.”

Nolte wore the shirt when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police spotted him driving recklessly on Pacific Coast Highway near Los Angeles, according to KABC-TV.

Nolte told GQ back in 2011 that it wasn’t an official mug shot, that it was a photo taken by a police officer while he was getting blood tests at a hospital.

The officer asked Nolte if a picture was OK, Nolte told GQ, and he told the cop, “Come on, you don’t really want to ask that, do you?” But he said he allowed the photo anyway.

Nolte pleaded no contest to DUI charges and was given three years’ probation.

Although the judge ordered Nolte to undergo alcohol and drug counseling, he clearly did not ask the actor to consult with a fashion stylist.