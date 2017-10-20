Nick Offerman Eloquently Sums Up What It Means To Be A Real Man

Nick Offerman and his “Parks and Recreation” alter-ego Ron Swanson are often touted as defining what it means to be “a man’s man.” Hell, there’s even a restroom sign in India that people say (kind of) proves it.
But in a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine, the actor said it was “not entirely accurate to equate me with manliness.” He then explained what the concept of being a “man’s man” actually means to him:
“If you live your life openly with your emotions, that’s a more manly stance than burying them,” he said.
Check out Offerman’s full interview with Men’s Health here.
CONVERSATIONS