Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has provided bulletin board material for Tom Brady just days before the Super Bowl on Sunday ― just in case the fiercely competitive New England Patriots quarterback needs extra motivation.

“Age has definitely taken a toll,” Robey-Coleman was quoted as saying in Monday’s Bleacher Report about the five-time Super Bowl champ he’ll be squaring off against. “For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he’s not slinging it as much.”

The pass defender continued: “He’s still doing the same things; he’s just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it’s not the sharpest.”

Getty Editorial Tom Brady celebrates the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game that advanced New England to Sunday's Super Bowl.

The remarks should give the 41-year-old Brady a few days to stew, and it firmly landed the 27-year-old Robey-Coleman right back in the center of controversy. He was the defensive back who appeared to interfere with New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis at a critical moment in the NFC championship game earlier this month but was not flagged.

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Nickell Robey-Coleman, pictured during the Rams' victory over the Saints in the NFC championship game, may have tugged on Superman's cape with his remarks about Tom Brady's declining ability.

Now he’s getting in Brady’s face before the game even begins.