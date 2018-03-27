Nickelodeon Cuts Ties With 'iCarly' Creator Dan Schneider After Alleged Abusive Behavior

Nickelodeon has officially cut ties with famed producer Dan Schneider, creator of major hits including “iCarly,” “All That,” “The Amanda Show” and “Drake & Josh,” following allegations of abusive behavior.

The network and Schneider, who’ve worked together since the late ’80s, mutually agreed not to extend a production deal with his company, Schneider’s Bakery.

“Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our long-time creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal,” Nickelodeon and Schneider said in a joint statement to HuffPost. “Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects.”

Neither Nickelodeon nor Schneider gave a reason for the split. Deadline reports the decision was years in the making due to “multiple complaints of abusive behavior” by members of Schneider’s staff, and “well documented temper issues.”

The report says Schneider worked “under a cloud of suspicion” because of relationships with young stars on his shows, and notes he shared photos of actresses’ toes on social media.

Over the past 20 years, Schneider has been behind some of the network’s most successful shows, launching the careers of breakout stars like Arianna Grande, Jamie Lynn Spears, Amanda Bynes and Victoria Justice.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Dan Schneider, creator of Zoey 101, and star Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including ‘iCarly,’ ‘Drake & Josh,’ ’Victorious, ‘Kenan & Kel’ and the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, ‘Henry Danger,’ the Nickelodeon-Schneider statement continued. “We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.”

Schneider’s series “Game Shakers” also reportedly has been canceled. “Henry Danger,” his only remaining franchise on Nickelodeon, is expected to continue for a fifth season.