06/13/2018 03:24 pm ET

Nicki Minaj Says Being Single Made Her Music Better

"Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful," she said.
By Alanna Vagianos
Nicki Minaj knows she doesn’t need a man to be successful.

The rapper spoke with Elle for the magazine’s July cover issue, discussing her work ethic, her alleged beef with Cardi B and her upcoming album, “Queen,” due out in August.

Minaj, 35, has already been widely praised for “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” her first two singles off the highly anticipated album. She said much of her success and sound can be attributed to being single. 

“I went through a moment where I got to know myself again, and then I went through a moment where I got to know myself as the rapper again. And then I locked [myself] in the studio and I didn’t want to leave,” she said. “Spiritually, I’ve experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years.”  

Minaj said that ever since she was 15 years old, she’s had a serious boyfriend. It wasn’t until the beginning of last year ― when she and rapper Meek Mill broke up after two years of dating ― that she was on her own. 

“It’s the first time in my life I’ve ever been single,” she said.

“I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life,” she continued. “And somewhere along the line, I just started second-guessing myself, for whatever reason.” 

But once she was single, Minaj said, she had an epiphany: “As soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me.” 

“Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful,” she added. “The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money. I don’t need a man for a job. I’ve never had to fuck for beats. I’ve never had to fuck for a record deal. I don’t have those pressures. I get up when I want, shop when I want.”

Head over to Elle to read the full feature. 

