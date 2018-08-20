Nicki Minaj Comes For Kylie Jenner, Baby Stormi Over Travis Scott's Album Sales

Stormi, what’s good? Nicki Minaj is no stranger to rap feuds, but typically her public spats are an 18-years-or-older affair.

The rapper, who dropped her fourth studio album “Queen” earlier this month, took an L ― at least in her eyes ― over the weekend when Travis Scott nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart with his album “Astroworld.”

Scott, of course, is the father of Stormi, the baby daughter of reality TV show star Kylie Jenner, who’s been busy promoting her boyfriend’s music on her massively popular social media accounts.

After the lip kit mogul announced she’d be attending Scott’s upcoming tour with their daughter, Minaj directed some Twitter fury her way for using her celebrity to inflate the rapper’s album sales, which indirectly knocked her off the top spot.

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Minaj went onto explain that she brought the issue directly to Scott, whom she said admitted that he did not have the No. 1 album. Neither Scott nor Jenner, however, have yet to publicly respond. HuffPost did not receive a response to a request for comment.

The “Barbie Dreamz” rapper seemed to be taking particular issue with the bundles Scott has sold online, which include various fan merchandise, tickets to the tour and a digital copy of the album.

I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did. Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music. Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

But Jenner and company weren’t Minaj’s only targets on Sunday night.

She also called out Spotify for not properly promoting her album, writing, “Spotify put Drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time.”

Minaj went onto claim that the streaming service “had to teach me a lesson” for premiering her music early on “Queen Radio,” a program she launched on Apple Music’s Beasts 1 station ahead of the album. She played music from the record on the station before it was released on other platforms, which she believes is why Spotify retaliated against her.

Minaj said that the streaming service didn’t have the same strict approach to rappers like Drake, who worked closely with Apple Music to debut his album.

“Spotify had to teach me a lesson but rewarded the man who has had an Apple radio show the longest; inadvertently helping the Apple platform the most,” she continued. “Oh I can’t wait for #QueenRadio on Tuesday. They took away my promotion they had promised for the 1st cpl days b/c of this. #Queen.”

In the past, Minaj has shown nothing but love for Kylie and the rest of the KarJenner family, even name-dropping the soon-to-be billionaire on her remix of “Down in the DM.”

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian even hit up the rapper’s album release party earlier this month before turning up at Jenner’s star-studded 21st birthday bash.

For what it’s worth, Minaj attempted to put out some of her Twitter fires, framing her comments as “sarcasm/dry humor” and encouraging her followers to “loosen up.”

“People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing,” she wrote. “I’m having the most icoNIC time. Come let me kiss you.”

People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you. 😩😘😘😘 Who’s coming to the secret show? When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up 😅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Whatever happens between Minaj, Jenner and Scott, it will likely all come to a head on Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the three will be sitting closely to one another.

