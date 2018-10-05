Nicki Minaj Is Now Openly Mocking Cardi B With The Pettiest Merch

Nicki Minaj is the one making the money moves off her Fashion Week dustup with Cardi B.

If you were wondering whether the “Barbie Dreams” rapper is ready to put the feud behind her after a physical altercation with Cardi at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party last month, it’s a hard no.

On Thursday, Minaj announced a new line of merchandise, including backpacks, T-shirts and jackets with the phrase “Nicki Stopped My Bag” branded on them to poke fun at a note Cardi released on Instagram after their fight.

The products, which come in a variety of colors, are now available for purchase on the rapper’s official website.

After Cardi left the Fashion Week event with her Dolce & Gabbana dress in tatters and a lump on her head, the 25-year-old artist explained on social media why she approached Minaj at the party. Cardi claimed that Minaj made disparaging comments about her as a mother.

Cardi also said that Minaj attempted to “stop my bags,” accusing the “Chun-Li” rapper of coming between her and a paycheck.

“I’ve let a lot of shit slide!” Cardi wrote in the note. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat!”

The phrase even generated a wildly popular internet meme with Minaj’s fans tweeting stories in jest about the rapper “stopping their bag.”

Minaj, of course, has denied the accusations, taking to her “Queen Radio” show after the incident to set the record straight.

“You knew that when that footage came out, you were about to look dumb,” she said. “So your team, they hurry up and put out a statement. I didn’t stop anyone’s bags. She had to say that because she has built her career off sympathy and payola.”

And to make matters even pettier, the “Ganja Burn” rapper flooded her Instagram on Friday with photos from her cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, bringing this messy feud full circle.