Nicki Minaj Professes Her Love For Kylie Jenner Despite Travis Scott Feud

Nicki Minaj knows that crossing the Kardashians only leads to more trouble, so there’s one name she’d kindly like to nix from her list of feuding partners.

After the “Barbie Dreams” rapper fired some Twitter shots at Travis Scott, who bested her on the Billboard charts this week with his No. 1 album “Astroworld,” she took aim at his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their baby daughter, Stormi.

This all went down the day before the trio found themselves under the same roof at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where footage of Jenner pulling a hard U-turn on the red carpet after seeing Minaj only fueled ― to borrow a phrase ― la flame.

Now, Minaj is clarifying that her problem doesn’t lie with the lip kit mogul, who has yet to publicly comment on the drama.

“TMZ posted a video saying Kylie Jenner avoided me at the red carpet, it was funny and I thought it was cute. I said it on the last show and I’ll say it again. I fucking love Kylie and that’s never gonna change,” Minaj said on her “Queen” radio show Thursday. “She has been put in a little awkward situation, but this isn’t real life ― this is entertainment. I love Kylie and so do my fans.”

“I fucking love her, so we’re not going to do that. It’s obvious she’s got to ride with her man ― why the fuck wouldn’t she? We’re not going to make this something this is not. She’s not done anything wrong except support her people. She’s a dope girl,” Minaj continued. “We’re not gonna start a dumbass cat fight. ... This is strictly about music. She has nothing to do with this. She supported her man as she should. My fans and I aren’t feeding into this. We love Kylie.”

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Minaj slammed Jenner and her daughter after the reality TV star announced she’s joining Scott on tour by linking to a bundle on his website that the “Queen” rapper believed was unfairly inflating sales.

“I put my blood sweat and tears into writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her and Stormi,” Minaj wrote. “lol. I’m actually laughing.”

The two women have shown only love for each other in the past, partying together at Coachella earlier this year with Minaj even name-dropping Jenner on her remix of “Down in the DM.”

Somewhat confusingly, Minaj is now selling bundles with passes to her upcoming tour akin to the ones she slammed Scott and Jenner for promoting.

And, as for Minaj’s tour, she recently postponed the North American leg of her NickiHndrxx Tour with Future due to “scheduling conflicts” amid reports of poor ticket sales.

But she’s now speaking out about that, too, slamming rumors that her tour is a bust as “disgusting.”