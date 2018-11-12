Nicki Minaj Makes Jimmy Fallon Blush By Openly Thirsting After Michael B. Jordan

Nicki Minaj, boldly flirting like no one has done before, blessed us with a viral TV moment when she took the stage at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The Trinidadian-born rapper, who has a history of doing the most in her acceptance speeches (“Miley, what’s good?″), was accepting the Female Artist trophy presented by late-night host Jimmy Fallon for her fourth studio album “Queen,” which boasts hits like “Barbie Dreams” and “Chun-Li.”

After thanking her management team, her fandom army and Donatella Versace for designing her look for the evening, Minaj made special mention of “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan.

“Shout-out to Donatella Versace for custom making this outfit for me,” she said with a smile. “And shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off of me tonight.”

Fallon, clearly not expecting thirsting at this level, almost keeled over with laughter.

Jordan, the star of “Creed,” wasn’t even in the room at the time, according to his Instagram Stories, which showed him arriving in New York City for a press day while the awards went down in Los Angeles.

Minaj later explained backstage that she barely knows Jordan, save for a brief meeting at the Met Gala.

“You know I was watching ‘Black Panther’ last night, so he just happened to be fresh in my mind,” she told E! News.

Of course, the moment caused a social media stir, with many fans praising Minaj for taking her shot.

Nicki Minaj really just used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to shoot her shot with Michael B. Jordan and I respect that #PCAs — tia (@tiamagenheim) November 12, 2018

Jimmy Fallon’s face after Nicki shooted her shot at Michael B Jordan #PeopleChoiceAwards #PCA pic.twitter.com/wzzV5OylXF — #AmItheOnlyOne (@Woodlumboy) November 12, 2018

OKAY BUT nicki shooting her shot with Michael b Jordan like that is the definition of big dick energy I could NEVER pic.twitter.com/OmG6Ks6FSI — 🍬shak attack🍬 (@shakya___) November 12, 2018