Nicole Byer Found The Most Disgusting Thing In Her In-Flight Blanket

Comedian Nicole Byer issued a PSA (of sorts) for airplane passengers on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Conan.”

“The people need to know to not use a blanket,” she told host Conan O’Brien, after recounting a disgusting story about a Delta Air Lines flight she’d taken from Louisiana to Atlanta in March 2017.

Byer was feeling “chilly” and pulled one of the airline’s in-flight blankets out of a sealed plastic bag so that she could cover up. But a “little brown crumble” fell onto her lap — which turned out to be human poop.

“The smell hit me and I was like ‘oh my God,’” said Byer.

my flight number was DL5321 my confirmation number was HSAGVI I was in seat 1A and the blanket had a big ol shit. — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 16, 2017

Nicole, I'm so sorry for your experience this morning. *CB — Delta (@Delta) March 16, 2017

Delta apologized via Twitter. According to Byer, it also offered her compensation on condition she didn’t talk about the incident further. But she declined and insisted that people should hear her story.

The ordeal wasn’t completely over, however, as Byer revealed she later found some more of the poop in her cell phone case — which had been on her lap at the time. “It’s gross, plain and simple,” she told O’Brien.