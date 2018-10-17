Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognizable In Gritty 'Destroyer' Trailer

Nicole Kidman knows a little something about transforming for a role. But this time around, she’s ditched the facial prosthetics (if you haven’t seen “The Hours,” literally, what are you doing?) for a severe make-under in her new movie “The Destroyer.”

The first trailer for the crime thriller helmed by “Jennifer’s Body” director Karyn Kusama arrived on Wednesday, and it shows the Academy Award-winner as you’ve never seen her before.

Kidman stars as LAPD detective Erin Bell, whose undercover mission with a California gang that includes “Avengers” star Sebastian Stan goes horribly wrong. Years later, she’s still dealing with the fallout with her daughter when the leader of the gang suddenly resurfaces with a vengeance.

“I grew up on these kind of films,” Kidman told Entertainment Weekly about her role as the hardened detective. “I watched [Al] Pacino play these roles, I watched all of the men in the ’70s get the chance to do it, but I don’t have a female [equivalent]. That’s exciting as an actress to get the chance to do that.”

The film received rave reviews at the Telluride Film Festival last month, with many critics calling Kidman’s performance her best to date and a possible contender come Oscar season.

“This character is also so far removed from me, so that’s part of the appeal as an actor: going to places I haven’t been given the chance to go,” Kidman told Entertainment Weekly of the acting challenge. “I’m all about finding characters and stories that [make me] go, ‘This is new, but it’s still emotionally relevant.’”