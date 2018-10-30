Nicole Kidman Dishes On 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Ellen DeGeneres

Nicole Kidman is sworn to secrecy as far as the next season of “Big Little Lies” is concerned, but she let a few details slip in her Tuesday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Oscar winner told the host Season 2 of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning HBO series will be a family affair, with daughters Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 10, appearing as extras.

Still, Kidman said her kids are more impressed by her forthcoming connection to the superhero world ― she plays Queen Atlanna in “Aquaman,” due out in December ― than by their time on the “Big Little Lies” set.

“That’s the only thing that gives me any credibility with them, in terms of my career,” she joked.

A lot of the Season 2 early buzz has focused on Meryl Streep’s involvement. In January, Streep signed on to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), who died in the show’s first season finale.