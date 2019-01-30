MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday noted a big political consequence of President Donald Trump’s failure to secure funding from Congress for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Well, the fallout is those far-right holdouts are calling us, you know, from blocked numbers saying, ‘Yeah, he lost,’” Wallace told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers. “I mean, the holdout is even the wackiest part of his base thinks he’s a giant loser for this whole caper.”

Wallace pointed out that Trump’s most ardent supporters weren’t calling him a loser because they disagreed with him over the wall.

Instead, she said they believed Trump had failed strategically and been “owned publicly and privately” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Wallace later agreed that Pelosi’s canceling of Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress due to the partial government shutdown denied him airtime and “really did sort of cut all of his leverage.”