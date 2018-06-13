MSNBC Host Can't Stop Laughing At Trump's North Korea Real Estate Pitch

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace couldn’t stop laughing on Tuesday as she watched clips of President Donald Trump in Singapore during his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
One of the moments that stood out to her was when Trump said North Korea had “great beaches.”
“You see that whenever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean, right?” Trump said at a news conference after the summit. “I said, ‘Boy, look at the view. Wouldn’t that make a great condo behind?’ And I explained, I said, ‘You know, instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective.’”
Wallace, a former White House communications director under President George W. Bush, had a hard time keeping it together so she played the clip a second time.
“So when they’re testing their ICBMs, I’m thinking: ’What a spot! It could be like Boca!” she said, referring to Florida getaway spot Boca Raton. “It could be just like Boca. What is that? What is wrong with him?”
(h/t Raw Story)