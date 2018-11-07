Nicolle Wallace Hits Trump With A Reality Check: ‘This Changes Everything’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has a warning for President Donald Trump after Tuesday night’s midterm election results.

“This is everything,” she said. “This changes everything.”

Trump on Twitter claimed the results were a “tremendous success” despite the fact that his Republican party is set to lose control over the House of Representatives.

But Wallace wasn’t having it.

“This is a game-changer,” she said. “This changes Washington, this changes life for the White House staffers, and this changes Donald Trump’s life immediately.”

Wallace said that it will change everything for the president and his agenda... and will spell two years of trouble for the White House.