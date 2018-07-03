MSNBC Host Mocks Trump For Carrying Out Putin's 'Honey-Do List'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace tore into President Donald Trump for dismissing the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help him win.

The Senate on Tuesday issued a report agreeing with that analysis.

Trump, however, has dismissed investigations into Russian meddling as a “witch hunt” and disputed the conclusions of the intelligence community.

“What is left on Vladimir Putin’s honey-do list that Trump hasn’t done?” Wallace asked MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance. “What hasn’t Trump done that Vladimir Putin would’ve wanted him to do?”

Nance’s reply: lifting the sanctions put in place after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Nance predicted the upcoming summit could set the stage for that.

“I think he will arbitrarily, straight across the board, in defiance of law, at the end of the Putin-Trump summit, will declare Russia good boys and will say we need to lift the sanctions,” he said. “I really think he’s in their pocket, you know.”