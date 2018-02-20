Nigeria And Jamaica Just Made Winter Olympics History

Bobsledders from Nigeria and Jamaica made history at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Jamaica’s Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, meanwhile, became the Caribbean island’s first Olympic female bobsledders — following a tricky week in which their coach, Sandra Kiriasis, resigned and put their competition into jeopardy after she threatened to take the team’s bobsled.

They follow in the footsteps of Jamaica’s bobsled team at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada. Their story inspired the movie “Cool Runnings.”

Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs led the two-woman bobsleigh field after the first heat. Jamaica secured joint 17th place out of 20. Nigeria finished last.

But both teams won new fans around the world:

