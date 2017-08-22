The Night King might be a lot worse ― and a lot more powerful ― than we thought.

Sunday night’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” titled “Beyond the Wall,” marked one of the most tragic deaths (and resurrections) of the series, when the Night King launched an ice spear through the dragon Viserion only to later initiate the majestic beast into his Army of the Dead.

viserion's death was the most tragic death of 2017. no one challenge me on this. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/w6IFV9e8cQ — osha (@oshawildling) August 21, 2017

The only reason the Night King was able to take down Viserion in the first place was because Dany (Emilia Clarke) flew with her dragon children beyond the Wall to rescue Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his fellow warriors from an invasion of wights, after Gendry (Joe Dempsie) ran back to Eastwatch to send SOS ravens to Khaleesi.

But at least one Reddit user thinks the whole situation was a setup.

The Night King and two of his White Walkers were armed with spears, while the remaining two Whites had swords. Were those three spears meant for three dragons? And why were they armed with spears anyway?

BuzzFeed notes that it’s possible the Night King has Greensight or some other seeing capability linked to Bran, and knew the group was traveling north of the Wall. Maybe the plan was to trap Snow and the others in order to capture a dragon all along?

Via BuzzFeed:

Wasn’t it a bit odd that there was a small party of wights out on their own, close enough to the army that the rest of the White Walkers could catch up and trap Jon and his gang? And isn’t it interesting that the wights didn’t try to attack until just before Dany arrived? You’d think they would at least try to cross a few at a time. Oh yeah, and they BROUGHT HUGE FRICKIN’ CHAINS.

A rep for HBO told HuffPost they “don’t comment on fan theories,” but it’s certainly an interesting one.

Either way, the Night King has an ice-breathing dragon of his own now, armed and ready for the war to come.