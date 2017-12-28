Nikki Haley for President

Nikki Haley is ambassador to the United Nations, and just recently reduced our annual donation to the United Nations by $285 million dollars. Nikki Haley could be the first female President of the United States, after President Trump, of course. She is a determined leader indicative of her time in South Carolina as Governor. She has proven herself as a worthwhile leader of conservative politics. She is only the second Indian-American to serve in the role of Governor coming from a Sikh family.

Nikki Haley has affirmed the United States ability to use military intervention in the case of North Korea, reduced the donation (“budget”) to the United Nations by $285 million, and has exemplified character in leadership despite her Trump administration contemporaries. Haley’s time as South Carolina’s Governor was ran on a campaign of lowering taxes and she even barred legislators from receiving a pension while they were in office. On immigration, she while being a product of immigration believes that immigrants should use the legal means of immigrating. She is pro-life as well. She is a real conservative’s dream.

Haley grew up in an entrepreneurial household with her mother running a clothing and fashion business and her father being a professor. In her early years Haley would manage the books for her mother’s clothing and fashion business eventually going on to get her degree in accounting from Clemson University. Haley worked for a waste management company for a number of years before working for the family business after graduation. Eventually she ran for a state representative position in South Carolina and later became Governor.