Nikki Haley Trashes Hillary Clinton's Surprise Grammy Appearance

Hillary Clinton’s surprise appearance on the Grammy Awards reading a line from Michael Wolff’s book, Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House, drew plenty of laughs from the audience and online.
But at least one member of President Donald Trump’s administration panned it.
Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, took to social media to slam Clinton and the entertainers who read from the book in the segment.
While Haley didn’t name Clinton specifically, she was replying to a tweet from The Washington Post’s Anne Rumsey Gearan, who did mention the former secretary state and 2016 presidential candidate:
Haley fired back:
Given the long and deep connection between art and politics, especially in music, that second tweet was roundly panned on Twitter.
Here’s some of the reaction: