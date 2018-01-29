Nikki Haley Trashes Hillary Clinton's Surprise Grammy Appearance

Hillary Clinton’s surprise appearance on the Grammy Awards reading a line from Michael Wolff’s book, Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House, drew plenty of laughs from the audience and online.

But at least one member of President Donald Trump’s administration panned it.

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, took to social media to slam Clinton and the entertainers who read from the book in the segment.

While Haley didn’t name Clinton specifically, she was replying to a tweet from The Washington Post’s Anne Rumsey Gearan, who did mention the former secretary state and 2016 presidential candidate:

Hillary Clinton doing a dramatic reading of “Fire and Fury” was worth waiting up for. — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) January 29, 2018

Haley fired back:

I disagree. That part ruined the Grammys. Such a shame. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Given the long and deep connection between art and politics, especially in music, that second tweet was roundly panned on Twitter.

Here’s some of the reaction:

Hi guess what art is — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) January 29, 2018

You chose to work for a buffoon. I hope it was worth it. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2018

Music and art is political. — Caitlin White (@caitforestell) January 29, 2018

Fun Fact: Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Woody Guthrie once wrote of his contempt for his bigoted landlord. That landlord happened to be @realDonaldTrump’s own father, Fred Trump. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/KCO97mfZjd pic.twitter.com/UlVUdRvi1R — P A T • L E E (@pat_lee) January 29, 2018

Art and politics are joined at the hip. Always have been. The First Amendment protects artistic impression, political and otherwise.



It's sad that you, as a member of the Presidential Cabinet, can't see that. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 29, 2018

Yeah, remember that time there was no politics in music. No? Because it literally never happened. — Craig (@craigvn) January 29, 2018

As the Ambassador to the UN, I feel like there's some other stuff going on in, you know, the world for you to focus on. — Annie Scholz (@AnnieScholzNBC) January 29, 2018

Art is political, @nikkihaley. You can legitimately disagree, but there is no such thing as "objective" art. All artistic expression comes from the perspective of an artist. — Che (@mountainembrace) January 29, 2018

Don’t be so pious. This was Hillary having some fun. But of course your administration has no sense of humor. Are we surprised? — Stephen Schlesinger (@cannon367) January 29, 2018