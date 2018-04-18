Nikki Haley Hits Back After Trump Undermines Her

TOP STORIES
NIKKI HALEY: ‘I DON’T GET CONFUSED’ The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations hit back after Larry Kudlow, the president’s chief economic adviser, said she “got ahead of the curve” when it came to announcing sanctions on Russia following the Syrian gas attack. Republican senators also chimed in to speak out against Trump’s backtracking on the sanctions. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
CIA DIRECTOR MIKE POMPEO SECRETLY MET WITH KIM JONG UN Over Easter weekend to prepare for direct talks between Kim and President Donald Trump. [HuffPost]
BARBARA BUSH, MATRIARCH OF A POLITICAL DYNASTY, HAS DIED AT 92 Tributes poured in for the first lady and first mother, who championed literacy and cancer research after the death of her eldest daughter from leukemia. Take a look at her life in photos. [HuffPost]
MISSOURI GOV. ERIC GREITENS REFUSES TO RESIGN DESPITE CALLS FROM GOP HEADS OF THE MISSOURI HOUSE AND SENATE The governor is indicted on charges that he blackmailed his mistress, and the Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is the Republican candidate for Senate, announced yesterday that Greitens may have committed a felony by inappropriately using a charity donor list for his campaign. [HuffPost]
TRUMP CALLS STORMY DANIELS THREAT CLAIM ‘A TOTAL CON JOB’ Stormy Daniels revealed the sketch of the man who threatened her Tuesday. [HuffPost]
WHY REP. BLAKE FARENTHOLD (R-TEXAS) SO ABRUPTLY RESIGNED “The House Ethics Committee was about to rule against Farenthold in its investigation into whether he sexually harassed members of his staff, used official money for campaign purposes and lied in previous testimony to the committee, according to the office of Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.).” [HuffPost]
PASSENGERS PRAISE SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOT WHO SAFELY LANDED PLANE AFTER ONE OF ITS ENGINES BLEW OUT Pilot Tammie Jo Shults was one of the first women to fly a fighter jet for the U.S., and passengers on the stricken Southwest flight called her a hero. Passenger Jennifer Riordan, a mother of two, died after parts of the engine broke a window on the plane and she was sucked toward it. [Reuters]
A LOOK AT THE RADICALIZATION OF THREE PRO-TRUMP EXTREMISTS WHO PLANNED TO KILL MUSLIMS “A jury in Kansas this week is deliberating whether three militia members should spend the rest of their lives in prison.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
STARBUCKS IS CLOSING 8,000 STORES FOR AN AFTERNOON NEXT MONTH FOR RACIAL BIAS TRAINING Following the arrest of two black men waiting in a Starbucks in Philadelphia. [HuffPost]
EVEN IF YOU PUT OFF TAXES UNTIL YESTERDAY AND IT ALL WENT TO PIECES, THE IRS WILL LET YOU FILE TODAY Fulfilling the risk-reward procrastination loop yet again. [HuffPost]
SOPHIE TURNER: MY ENGAGEMENT ISN’T AN ACHIEVEMENT Sounds like Sansa to us. [HuffPost]
AND THERE GOES MORE OF WHAT’S LEFT OF MEDIA’S PROFITS Apple is planning to monetize Apple News. [TechCrunch]
WE CAN’T STOP WATCHING THIS BUZZFEED, JORDAN PEELE PSA ABOUT FAKE NEWS Featuring a manipulated Barack Obama and some curse words. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
“Facebook didn’t seem to care I was being sexually harassed until I decided to write about it.”
-
Dick’s Sporting Goods is destroying its unsold assault-style rifles.
-
Iconic NPR newscaster Carl Kasell has died. He was 84.
-
President Trump has requested a tax filing extension.
-
We are here for this magical “Harry Potter” reunion.
-
How to read polls like a pro.
-
We rewatched the first season of “Westworld” so you don’t have to.
-
A company is using “The Handmaid’s Tale” to sell lingerie ― because the dystopian tale about women’s oppression screams cross-promotion opportunity.
-
Could this plastic-eating enzyme be the solution to the pollution crisis?
-
This woman may become the first to testify at her own murder trial beyond the grave.
-
HuffPost has identified an anti-abortion leader as a white nationalist.
-
Meet the first Asian woman to direct a major superhero movie.
-
Former Miss America Deidre Downs Gunn married her girlfriend in Alabama over the weekend.
-
In what will definitely be the opening scene of the next “Planet of the Apes” reboot, four baboons worked together to escape a biomedical testing facility in Texas.
-
The “Mulan” movie has a new controversy after writing out fan-favorite Shang.
-
The aftermath of too much filler in your face.
-
Amy Schumer’s take on being wifed-up will bring on all the feels.
-
Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight is headed to ABC News.
-
The invasion of the prickly tumbleweed.
-
It’s official that New York City mice are the worst: the rodents are crawling around with deadly and antibiotic resistant bacteria never seen before.
