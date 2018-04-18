Nikki Haley Hits Back After Trump Undermines Her

TOP STORIES

NIKKI HALEY: ‘I DON’T GET CONFUSED’ The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations hit back after Larry Kudlow, the president’s chief economic adviser, said she “got ahead of the curve” when it came to announcing sanctions on Russia following the Syrian gas attack. Republican senators also chimed in to speak out against Trump’s backtracking on the sanctions. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

CIA DIRECTOR MIKE POMPEO SECRETLY MET WITH KIM JONG UN Over Easter weekend to prepare for direct talks between Kim and President Donald Trump. [HuffPost]

BARBARA BUSH, MATRIARCH OF A POLITICAL DYNASTY, HAS DIED AT 92 Tributes poured in for the first lady and first mother, who championed literacy and cancer research after the death of her eldest daughter from leukemia. Take a look at her life in photos. [HuffPost]

MISSOURI GOV. ERIC GREITENS REFUSES TO RESIGN DESPITE CALLS FROM GOP HEADS OF THE MISSOURI HOUSE AND SENATE The governor is indicted on charges that he blackmailed his mistress, and the Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is the Republican candidate for Senate, announced yesterday that Greitens may have committed a felony by inappropriately using a charity donor list for his campaign. [HuffPost]

TRUMP CALLS STORMY DANIELS THREAT CLAIM ‘A TOTAL CON JOB’ Stormy Daniels revealed the sketch of the man who threatened her Tuesday. [HuffPost]

WHY REP. BLAKE FARENTHOLD (R-TEXAS) SO ABRUPTLY RESIGNED “The House Ethics Committee was about to rule against Farenthold in its investigation into whether he sexually harassed members of his staff, used official money for campaign purposes and lied in previous testimony to the committee, according to the office of Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.).” [HuffPost]

PASSENGERS PRAISE SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOT WHO SAFELY LANDED PLANE AFTER ONE OF ITS ENGINES BLEW OUT Pilot Tammie Jo Shults was one of the first women to fly a fighter jet for the U.S., and passengers on the stricken Southwest flight called her a hero. Passenger Jennifer Riordan, a mother of two, died after parts of the engine broke a window on the plane and she was sucked toward it. [Reuters]

A LOOK AT THE RADICALIZATION OF THREE PRO-TRUMP EXTREMISTS WHO PLANNED TO KILL MUSLIMS “A jury in Kansas this week is deliberating whether three militia members should spend the rest of their lives in prison.” [HuffPost]