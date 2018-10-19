Nikki Haley Jokes She's Not An 'Indian Woman' In Swipe At Elizabeth Warren

Nikki Haley, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, drew laughter and applause when she joked she wasn’t an “Indian woman” during Thursday night’s Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City.

“I get it, you wanted an Indian woman, but Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test,” Haley cracked during her keynote address for the charity dinner. “Actually, when the president found out that I was Indian-American, he asked me if I was from the same tribe as Elizabeth Warren.”

The former South Carolina governor’s parents emigrated to the United States from India.

Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, made public the results of her DNA test on Monday that reportedly back her claim of Native American ancestry. President Donald Trump has repeatedly mocked Warren for the assertion, calling her “Pocahontas” and promising to donate $1 million to the charity of her choice if she agreed to the DNA test.

The Cherokee Nation criticized Warren for the “inappropriate and wrong” test and said she was “undermining tribal interests with her continued claims of tribal heritage.”

The annual Alfred E. Smith dinner is known for its laid-back conviviality and joke-cracking politicians.

Haley announced her resignation as U.S. ambassador last week and will reportedly leave her role at the end of the year.