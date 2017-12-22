It was announced back in July as a part of Nikon’s 100th anniversary celebration and now this new Storytellers Scholarship is open for submissions! Students in the U.S. and Canada can apply to be one of 10 individuals awarded the academic scholarship of $10,000 USD. This is an amazing opportunity for creators looking for growth opportunities. Just a few details:

- Open to undergraduate or graduate students in the United States or Canada pursuing degrees in visual arts, fine arts, journalism, film, photography and multimedia/content creation who have completed their freshman year of college or academic equivalent.

- Once selected, semi-finalists will be asked to provide a photo portfolio or video submission for evaluation by a selection committee who will identify the ten scholarship recipients.

- The scholarships recipients will be selected in June 2018; Scholarships will be awarded for use in the 2018-2019 academic school year.

Check out more details in the press release below or visit www.NikonStorytellersScholarship.com

Press Release:

NIKON OPENS SUBMISSIONS FOR STORYTELLERS SCHOLARSHIP TO SUPPORT THE NEXT GENERATION OF VISUAL CONTENT CREATORS

MELVILLE, NY (December 14, 2017) – Today, Nikon Inc. will begin accepting submissions for the “The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship” which was announced as part of the brand’s 100th anniversary celebration earlier this year. Eligible students can apply to be one of ten individuals awarded with an academic scholarship of $10,000 USD, to help foster their growth as visual storytellers and content creators.

“As we reflect on a remarkable and exciting 100 years of imaging excellence, Nikon must also look to the future and continue to push the boundaries of creative expression and technological innovation,” explained Kosuke Kawaura, Director; Marketing, Communications & Planning, Nikon Inc. “The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship encapsulates our brand’s commitment to supporting students as they strive to ignite passion and inspire change as future visual content creators.”

The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship is open to undergraduate or graduate students in the United States or Canada pursuing degrees in visual arts, fine arts, journalism, film, photography and multimedia/content creation who have completed their freshman year of college or academic equivalent. Qualified students are invited to visit www.NikonStorytellersScholarship.com for more information for submitting their entry. Once selected, semi-finalists will be asked to provide a photo portfolio or video submission for evaluation by a selection committee who will identify the ten scholarship recipients. Scholarships will be awarded for use in the 2018-2019 academic school year.

The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Key Dates (2017-2018):

• December 14, 2017 -- Application opens for qualified students

• March 1, 2018 -- Application deadline for all students

• March 12, 2018 -- Semi-finalist applications selected

• March 30, 2018 -- Application deadline for semi-finalists