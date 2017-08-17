Nina Dobrev spoke out strongly against Donald Trump and his often hateful rhetoric in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“I come from an immigrant family, and I think it’s unacceptable to treat anyone like that,” the former “Vampire Diaries” star told the magazine. She was born in Bulgaria and raised in Canada before moving to Los Angeles.

“Hopefully he’ll get impeached. Or indicted. Or both. He just doesn’t act like a president. He acts like a reality star on a terrible, horrible show that should never be aired,” she continued. “And he’s responsible for incredibly important decisions for the country that I live in, so my opinion does matter whether or not I had a chance to vote.”

Dobrev was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, often through social media. And she hasn’t shied away from openly opposing Trump since his election.

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Oct 20, 2016 at 11:19am PDT

However, not all of her followers share the same views, which has led Dobrev to read “some of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen written” in the comments section on her posts.

She pays no mind, though.

“I’m entitled to my opinion, and if you don’t want to see the things I’m saying, don’t follow me,” she told the magazine.