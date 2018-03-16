Ohio Legislator Says Students Should Be Able To Bring Guns To School

There are Second Amendment supporters, and there are Second Amendment supporters.

And then, on an even higher rung, is Ohio state Rep. Niraj Antani (R), who believes students at least 18 years old should be able to carry long guns inside public high schools.

The Republican legislator insists he isn’t advocating arming students, but told the Dayton Daily News that teens who meet the legal requirement of gun ownership should have the option of bringing rifles to class.

“The law is anybody above 21 can have a handgun and anybody above 18 can have a long gun, and so anyone who complies with the law should be able to carry and protect themselves,” Antani told the paper. “If you look at what happened many decades ago, people brought their firearms to school. They kept them in their cars, maybe, but there was not a problem.”

Antani added that he believes anyone of legal age should be able to carry a firearm wherever they want.

“The only restriction I believe in is for private property,” he said.

Antani first opened up about his very open idea of open carry on Wednesday, during a Twitter beef with Zach Dickerson, a Democrat challenging him in this year’s election.

@NirajAntani will continue his support for HB 233 which is the "stand your ground" bill they oppose. That's why I'm running against Niraj for his seat in the Ohio House. I stand with the students. Niraj ignores them. https://t.co/qprLbCp5Dq — Zach Dickerson (@ZachForHouse) March 14, 2018

Antani fired back.

Woah, Zach. Stop lying. Had they requested to meet with me, I would have. I meet with all constituents. — Rep. Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) March 14, 2018

Dickerson then asked Antani to renounce state legislation he’s co-sponsoring that would allow people licensed to carry a concealed handgun to avoid charges if they carry a deadly weapon into a gun-free zone.

Here's you opportunity to prove me wrong. Renounce your support for HB 233 and stand with the students. Listen to your constituents and support smart gun safety laws. — Zach Dickerson (@ZachForHouse) March 14, 2018

Instead, Antani advocated armed students, and parroted an NRA argument that more guns enhance safety.

Students deserve a chance to stand their ground and defend themselves. — Rep. Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) March 14, 2018

Wow. You want to arm teachers AND students. We should definitely discuss that at the meeting. In a strictly non-political way of course. https://t.co/KVjakdOgha — Zach Dickerson (@ZachForHouse) March 14, 2018

The more people who carry, the safer we will all be. — Rep. Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) March 14, 2018