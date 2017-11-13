NJ CannaBusiness Association sponsors Athletes For CARE appearance at Arcview International Investor Forum

The sole nonprofit organization to present at this year’s Arcview Investor and Pitch Forum, Athletes For Care (A4C) is set to distinguish itself as a cannabis industry innovator, leader and passionate advocate.

Generously sponsored by the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association (NJCBA), A4C is dedicated to creating a community where athletes can find support, opportunity and purpose in life after a career in professional sports. Founded by a group of pro athletes, united as one voice, to advocate for research and education when addressing important issues facing athletes and the public at large, A4C will present at the "Shark Tank"-like pitch forum.

“In the emerging cannabis industry, entrepreneurship plays a key role. If we want to fuel change, we need influential players onboard,” said Scott Rudder, President and Founder of New Jersey CannaBusiness Association and Burton Trent Public Affairs Partner.

Marking the second time A4C and NJCBA have partnered, the Arcview Investor and Pitch Forum provides the two organizations a unique opportunity to support their ongoing efforts to development and grow entrepreneurial endeavors, within the cannabis industry, throughout the country.

“When it comes to advocating for compassion and change in the medicinal cannabis space, professional athletes need to be heard,” said Rudder, a former New Jersey State Legislator and Mayor.

In its infant stages, A4C has quickly become a leading advocate for responsible solutions to important health issues impacting millions of people, athletes and non-athletes, specifically opioid addiction, chronic pain, and poor mental health.

Leading into the epic Marijuana Business Conference and Expo taking place later this week, A4C anticipates securing funding to expand research efforts that have a direct impact on health and safety in sports.

“We’re thrilled to be working with New Jersey CannaBusiness Association. There’s an incredibly strong alignment between our two organizations’ commitments in terms of promoting growth throughout the cannabis space,” said Cote, a known enforcer on the ice and founder of the Hemp Heals Foundation.

Focusing on the prevention of disease and attaining optimum health, the Canada native is an avid supporter of hemp and its sustainable agriculture and sustainable health properties. Cote is also well aware of the potential economic impact of hemp and marijuana.

“One of the fastest growing industries both literally and figuratively,” according to Pete Kadens, CEO of one of the fastest growing medical cannabis companies in the United States, Green Thumb Industries.

“There’s a major opportunity here for the right entrepreneurs with the right capitalization,” Kadens said at a recent MATTER Tales From the Trenches engagement.

Addressing existing gaps in the medical marijuana industry like Kadens, A4C and NJCBA embrace the intersection of several important national conversations, namely pain management, the opioid crisis, poverty, and inequality.

“All of us know someone who is directly or indirectly with illness and disease,” said Cote.

“The fact is most illness can be prevented and even in most cases reversed with the proper understanding of health, nutrition and environment.”

Cote and the A4C delegation are excited to pitch to high-impact entrepreneurs in emerging markets to improve and grow their organization. With the goal of transforming emerging economies and establishing entrepreneurship as a leading force for sustainable economic development, NJCBA plans to actively support A4C’s endeavors as the budding nonprofit works to make a difference in the areas of community, advocacy, research and education.

“This wasn’t like any other kind of business conference,” said Grammy-award winning musician, Melissa Etheridge who pitched her cannabis-related businesses to ArcView's investors in 2015.

“Arcview is the place that set me on a path to getting the capital I need,” said Etheridge. “There are a lot of special people involved.”

The 2017 Arcview Investor and Pitch Forum takes place today and tomorrow at The M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas. Investors will review pitches from dozens of companies who competed fiercely for the slots from an initial field of hundreds of applicants.

Cote, Plummer, Jackson, and Britton are scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on cannabis and its role in professional sports while Krishna Andavolu, host and executive producer of VICE’s Weediquette, will deliver a keynote speech.

“Marijuana sales just began in Nevada, the party capital of the world,” said Troy Dayton, CEO and co-founder of The Arcview Group.