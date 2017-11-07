Nnedi Okorafor and the Mysterious Galaxy

Next Epoch in World History Has Already Happened

Cover of Binti by Nnedi Okorafor

Patrick A. Howell Nnedi Okorafor at Mysterious Galaxy Independent Bookstore in San Diego with myself and son, Sharkheart

“Even though you could be Christian, your culture is Ibo. So you have these other spiritual aspects that co-exist with the spirituality. The way I learned about one’s chi is it is just part of the (Igbo/Nigerian) culture.” Nnedi Okorafor

I’ve seen the future... and she is. Wonderful.

Sometimes, the galaxy will express her wishes in precise terms. The mysterious galaxy will post literal billboards. Neon signs. Words in books. Titles on books. Bestselling books. Unseemly coincidences. Images jumping from books and onto the silver screens. Distinct shifts in the universe. Nigerian Americans authors at magical places on Balboa Avenue in San Diego. You know the Igbo griots of West Africa are the most talented of all the African tribes at the art of story telling? They are the repository of oral traditions and are in fact, the leaders of their tribes. They are the ones who create reality by speaking it. Yes. They have been doing it for millennia now.

Did you know story telling is the most basic and fundamental technology of of world culture? Did you know that culture is the basis for the modern world as we know it? It’s like the Tesla - all this cool stuff - self driving, state of the art design or wholly energy independent. But without the wheel or circle it ain’t nothing. Same wheel that is on the Hyundai is on the Rolls Royce is on the VW Beetle. The same wheel that was on the first ever Ford in 1908 is still on the car of the future at the CES conference in 2018. That’s what the story is to world culture and it is about to trade hands. It is the wheel of world culture. Now, watch with eyes wide opened. It is happening right now.

Patrick A. Howell (c) 2017

Photo of George R.R. Martin (left) via Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic and Okorafor's 'Who Fears Death' cover (right)

“I have an obsession with things that are forbidden. When I stumble across things that interest me and I am told I cannot research that. It started with the masquerades.” Nnedi Okorafor

According to Paul Oliver in his book Savannah Syncopators, "Though [the griot] has to know many traditional songs without error, he must also have the ability to extemporize on current events, chance incidents and the passing scene. His wit can be devastating and his knowledge of local history formidable". The griot is civilization’s oldest story teller.

The same stories we tell ourselves are what dictate our politics, science, innovation, magic and the constraints of what will be, what cannot happen and what has happened. Stories are the wheels upon which civilization turns. As Hollywood/Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur has noted, “we are the stories we tell ourselves.” Now, what if we just start telling the story of our past from the future? Sit with that a little bit now because African American history month in 2018 will be that of Afro American Futurism... as it has always been. It is both - black history and a future of Afro-futurism. Dig it? Okay.

Now, what if George RR Martin (Game of Thrones), George Lucus (Star Wars) and Stan Lee (Marvel Comic Universe) , the seers or watchers of contemporary American culture- and therefore, popular world culture, all agreed upon who the next great one was? Wouldn’t that be a consensus of cosmic dimensionality? Like pop cultural equivalency of a black hole or nebula or the formation of a literal star - a singular event so unique and defining that it can change and re-order the whole composition of a galaxy? Or, in our case, the world - a new world creating itself. No seriously. What if these guys, all architects of the modern culture of resistance, dreams and fantasy- purveyors of what has been a long, long, long time ago and what will be- all agreed upon who the heir apparent was? What would this future look like? When would this future occur? Who would embody this future? Still with me? Okay, lets think about names like “Akata Warrior” and “Binti” because this is real and this is happening. Let’s think about a warrior queen who employs her pen and when she dips it in that proverbial ink well pulls from dimension of the ancient and times to come, casting the world under the spell of Afro-futurism. Now.

Douglas Levere “The photographer (Douglas Levere) snapped this photo with my phone. We were at the Buffalo Waterworks”

“So for me when a story comes, it comes. And no matter what I have going on I will write that thing. And if you put all of that together and that is why it took six years.” Nnedi Okorafor

Martin, he of Game of Thrones, will work with author Nnedi Okorafor on her 2010 novel, Who Fears Death for an HBO series. And yes, Lucas Films also reached out to the same Nnedi Okorafor, so she wrote about the creature, a giant cephalopod at the bottom of the trash compacter in Star Wars, a New Hope (aka the trash compacter monster aka ‘Dianoga’). So, who else aside from Nnedi Okorafor will assume the mantle from Ta-nehisi Coates as greatest living global author alive who-also-chronicles-the-adventures-of-the-hero-king-Black- Panther.... the same one whose film in Feb. will visibly spark a reactionary resistance into one of a hope movement for the future now? It is the same: Nnedi Okorafor. And she will make magic a force in the world again. She already has.

www.brittlepaper.com Picture of a Dianoga www.brittlepaper.com

Patrick A. Howell (c) 2017

“So, that is where it really started. I got curious about these masquerades. When I was asked about them I was told I was not allowed to know anything about them because I am female. That’s where the curiosity began.” Nnedi Okorafor

On this particular day, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor (Ph.D. in literature) is wearing black T-shirt with an illustration of sonar sound in sharp colors. It’s like a sweet blip - not unlike the reader who is gracious, patient and generous and bright with her spirit. Did Nnedi Okorafor create herself? Is she one of the characters in her work? One wonders. Even though I understand it has been a hectic few days and she is heading out to Nigeria in the coming weeks for the coming weeks. Adorning her wrist and ears are beaded whites, dispersed with sharp red, yellow and green colors. This makes me think of South Africa and even though she is proudly Nigerian-American (Yoruba and Igbo tribes), she is sporting the Xhoso tribe colors of the Southern portion of Africa. She is definitely pan-African - an Afropolitan. Then there are the dreadlocks that are not only her signature but, I am sure, a significant part of her power to divine, create and fashion worlds, characters and atmospheres as she does tonight.

As she reads calmly and deliberately from her books, the air cakes around her, alive and infused with energy that will challenge all 7 senses, particularly the 6th sense (extrasensory perception). She is in constant commune with the spirits and her ancestors. And if it is not intentional by her, it is intentional to them.

She reads from “Akata Warrior”, the second installment of the series and then takes questions from the audience. Someone asks about the process of creating the Akata Warrior two book series. She answers:

“When I got there I needed to just listen and absorb and then I knew I just needed to let it sit and wait. For a long time, I always knew there was going to be a part two to Akata Witch. From the beginning. As a matter of fact the ending of Akata Witch was different - it wasn’t necessarily a cliff hanger but it was very clear there would be more. I knew this is the kind of book where I had to wait for it. I took that time absorbed and then wrote. It was a lot. I wrote Akata Warrior while I was teaching four classes - all different classes; composition I, composition II, creative writing and journalism and I still banged that thing out in the middle of that. So for me when a story comes, it comes. And no matter what I have going on I will write that thing. And if you put all of that together and that is why it took six years. I had to wait for it. I couldn’t force it I had to let it organically grow.

What are you inspirations, what did you draw when you wrote Akata Witch and Akata Warrior?

“I have an obsession with things that are forbidden. When I stumble across things that interest me and I am told I cannot research that. It started with the masquerades. Most African cultures have a masquerading tradition and they happen to be a manifestation of the spirits and the ancestors. It is very theatrical - you have people who dress up in these very elaborate costumes and when they put thing thing on, they become that; that spirit or that ancestor. In Nigeria, the people who get to put on the masquerading costumes and become these beings are men and they are part of a secret society. Growing up, I had a lot of interaction with masquerades and I was always curious about them because they would harass my sisters and I. They could look monstrous; they could look bizarre; they could look comical. They would come out during celebrations like Christmas, Easter, weddings, funerals... all of that. And because my sister and I were American born, they would harass us the most. So, that is where it really started. I got curious about these masquerades. When I was asked about them I was told I was not allowed to know anything about them because I am female. That’s where the curiosity began.”

All of those things that were forbidden, especially within Nigerian culture were a lot of the foundation of Sonny’s world. Insofar as character, Sonny was initially based upon a family friend.

I head about this magical writing script that is one of the only African writing scripts not be influenced by the Roman or Greek alphabet or hieroglyphics. It was completely indigenous and when I asked by great uncle about, he said, why are you asking about that and then he said I needed to be saved. (audience laughs).

I was wondering if you could speak to the term of chi?

In Ibo culture, one’s chi is one’s personal god. Everyone has a personal god. When there is something positive that were to happen to you it is because you have a good chi. If something negative happens to you, usually the explanation is your chi is problematic or there is something wrong with it. What is really interesting is most Ibo’s tend to be of a Christian leaning and that doesn’t matter. It’s normal. It’s like when you hear people say there is a difference between one’s culture and one’s religion. That how you can have these two forms of spirituality co-existing. Even though you could be Christian, your culture is Ibo. So you have these other spiritual aspects that co-exist with the spirituality. The way I learned about one’ chi is it is just part of the culture. You just hear about it. People will mention it here and there.

But its different from a guardian angel?

Yes. Your chi is you. In the Akata series you think of it as your spirit face. That’s more like your chi, more than a guardian angel which is outside you. Your chi is like the spiritual part of you but still sort of separate from you, if that makes any sense. But it is yours, personal.

(Part II of this book reading/ Q and A will be published in February 2018, aka the Time of Nnedi)

Nnedi Okorafur is an enchantress who will soon have the entire world under her spell. Spells with cornerstones in those limitless fields of creativity, hope, Africanism, the future and expanding the range of what can be. And in creating that space, realizing new worlds, new ways of being, the old traditions that belonged to our ancestors and the spirits of old. And this is not only the way she has planned it to a letter, but precisely how her magic works, slowly, enchantingly and without possibility of escape of its influence. Nnedi Okorafur is a master of her craft, an all time great coming into her own. The 21st century will form its very being into the contours of her vision. Nnedi Okorafur is the manifestor.

Nigeria's Nnedi Okorafor will write Black Panther stories for Marvel