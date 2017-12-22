Anyone else find themselves flummoxed by the whole notion that Christmas somehow disappeared? Maybe it’s just me but, I never stopped celebrating it and neither did those friends of mine whose religion acknowledges the day.

Maybe it’s also just me but, I recall hearing people wish each other, “Happy Holidays!” without any offense for as long as I can remember. I remember this as a child in the 1970s so regardless as to what we may hear; it’s not a new thing. I never took it as an affront to Christmas and it never seemed that anyone else did either. In fact, the month of August has brought about the initial appearance of Christmas décor (and it honestly seems to be getting earlier every year) for years now. I mean, would this have continued to happen had Christmas disappeared? Every year, I remember driving my car at night, taking in the beauty of Christmas yard décor, with glimpses of Christmas trees placed within the windows of homes and businesses. I would imagine that this too would have ceased had Christmas disappeared. Christmas carols, candlelight services, candy canes, gift shopping…I mean, wouldn’t the disappearance of Christmas have caused these things to stop as well?

I think we can safety say that no, Christmas did not disappear and just in case you were wondering, the “X” in “Xmas” is also not an attack on Christmas. In fact, people began using it as early as the 1500s. According to Dictionary.com, X is the Greek letter for “chi”, with chi being the initial letter in the word “Χριστός”. At this point I bet you can guess what “Χριστός” means. It means “Christ”. X has in fact been an acceptable representation of the word “Christ” for many years. It was not an attack on Christmas then and it is not an attack now.

Maybe we can all just now sit back, relax, and enjoy the holidays in whatever way we celebrate them because trust me when I tell you that Christmas is still here. It never went anywhere and is still alive and quite well.