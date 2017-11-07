No Cop Academy

Never enough $ for Education but Chicago always finds $ for Incarceration

WeChargeGenocide.org

Every year, for the past 11 years that I have taught in Chicago Public Schools (CPS), Chicago claims it doesn’t have enough money to properly fund its public schools. And every year there is some “justification” for not giving our students equitable funding. In 2010, CPS didn’t have enough money and threatened to cut extra curricular programs and non varsity sports. In 2013, it was “necessary” to close over 50 public schools, the most schools ever shut down at one time in our country’s history. Now, every year our students watch as librarians, counselors, social workers, support staff, security, and teachers are cut. They see how Special Education has been criminally mismanaged. They wonder why the technology in their school does not work, why paint is peeling off their classroom walls, why their track is unusable, why their heating and cooling vents spew out white clumps of powder or why there are broken asbestos tiles in their classrooms.

Yet through all of this, Chicago always finds money for policing.

Throughout my time teaching in CPS I have heard stories of the abusive nature of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) from my students. At first, due to my whiteness, I had a hard time believing my students, because what they were telling was so different than my own experiences. For me as a white person the police are at worst a minor annoyance, but for my Black students the police can mean danger, abuse, harassment, brutality, and death.

It has been well documented that CPD has been terrorizing Chicago’s Black and Brown communities for generations. Going back to the 1960’s with the murder of Fred Hampton while he slept, to the 1970’s with acts of torture led by Commander Jon Burge.

This year Chicago Public Schools students will be learning through the Reparations WON curriculum of the standard torture practices during the Jon Burge era. For about a 20 year period Commander Jon Burge and his officers would pick up innocent Black men and force them into confessing to crimes that they did not commit. His standard methods of getting forced confessions was torture, which included suffocation, putting loaded weapons into mouths, and electric shocks to the genital area.

Although the Burge torture era has ended, the corruption within the Chicago Police Department has not.

CPD has and continues to operate using a Code of Silence, with secret detention sites like Homan Square, the planting of evidence, falsifying reports, and killing People of Color in our city. All of these standard operating procedures are well documented.

Through all of this the “union” representing the CPD, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), proudly continues to justify these practices. This the the same FOP who is upset about the Reparations WON curriculum because they want the curriculum to tell both sides. Both sides of torture? Instead of working to improve policing to make sure acts of police torture, abuse, and murder come to a stop, the FOP is working to make sure the mandates in the FOP contract protect cops who kill. Over the years, the FOP has negotiated items in the police contract that allows the police to make up stories and intimidate people who might file complaints against them, to name a just a few.

Now Mayor Emanuel thinks the police are deserving of a new $95 million training facility. Just another example of Rahm using taxpayer money for anything and everything besides our students. Rahm will fund River Walks, Navy Pier, basketball stadiums, and hotels while stealing TIF funds from the neighborhoods and schools that need them. His policies lead to the cutting of librarians, social workers, counselors, teachers, and support staff. School budgets continue to be cut. Parents go on hunger strikes to keep schools open. Still more schools are proposed to be closed, in Englewood.

So what message does this send our students? The same thing that our city and country has been telling People of Color since the beginning, that you don’t deserve as much as others.

You must survive on less.

At the same time that schools and our students are having to operate with less, in conditions that the Mayor would never tolerate for his own children, Chicago is increasing funding to systems like the police, that harshly punish Black and Brown children and families.

The Chicago Police Department costs taxpayers $4 million a day in operating costs, which makes up 40% of our city’s entire budget and totals up to $1.5 Billion dollars per year. Police brutality cases in Chicago have cost our city over $500 million dollars. To put this spending on policing in perspective, the daily cost of CPD is,

“...more than the city spends on the Departments of Public Health, Family and Support Services, Transportation, and Planning and Development combined. Mental-health spending receives $10 million per year, and only $2 million per year is allocated to violence-prevention services.”

Just recently, a case involving a Chicago Police shooting and killing of Ronald “Ronnieman” Johnson shows once again CPD planted evidence, showcasing continued corruption. Ronald was shot while running in 2014. It was claimed that he had a gun and according to an image put out by CPD, it showed he had a gun. This was a claim that his family has disputed. The officers weren’t charged. But now after a forensic scientist reviewed the image it has become evident that it is a false image. Meaning Ronald didn’t have a gun. Meaning there is no justification for his death.

Before Rahm gives any money to the CPD, he should follow all of the recommendations of the Department of Justice report. In case you missed it, the DOJ investigation was the largest civil rights investigation into a police department in history. The DOJ findings included that CPD was responsible for the use of excessive and deadly force against people who pose no threat, use of force in health crises, exhibit racially discriminatory behavior, having officers with no accountability and who are poorly trained.

On top of addressing the DOJ concerns, Rahm should also have a democratically elected Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC), as many community organizations have been advocating for years. (While he is at it, he should have an elected school board too.)

Until the Chicago Police Department cleans up its act, it should not receive additional funding to build a new cop academy. Police can improve their training methods in their current training facilities. You don’t need a new building to teach police how not to be racist or why they should not kill innocent people.

If Rahm can’t find money for the education of our students then there is no way he should find money for the incarceration of them.

#NoCopAcademy

Here is more information about the proposed Cop Academy and here are ways to help pressure our elected officials to not support the Cop Academy.

Also consider donating and supporting the Chicago Torture Justice Center which, “...seeks to address the traumas of police violence and institutionalized racism through access to healing and wellness services, trauma-informed resources, and community connection. The Center is a part of and supports a movement to end all forms of police violence.”