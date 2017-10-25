No Country For Yemeni Youth

Yemen has become the proxy battleground for Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sunni Majority Arab States, the United States, the Allied Houthi Rebellion, Al-Qaida of the Arabian Peninsula and the self-proclaimed Islamic State. If there is to be a future Yemen, it will take a generational shift in outlook and effort to create.

The majority of Yemeni youth have lost hope in the future of their country. The hopeful narrative used at the onset of the Houthi uprising in 2011 has been replaced by a language of extremism and sectarianism. This gloomy discourse has made it easier to recruit into fighting, helpless people, who increasingly feel that they have no opportunities for a better life. Consequently, this fuels the existence of extremist groups such as al-Qaida and, increasingly, the Islamic State group.

To transcend or survive the chaos and carnage in Yemen, the youth of Yemen would need economic incentives: The type of incentives that could help create temporary jobs during the conflict, finding ways to develop a war economy that facilitates the exchanges of goods and services. Additionally, communication intervention that creates and disseminate motivational and hopeful rhetoric could help keep Yemeni youth from resorting to violence, and terrorism, when it seems there is nothing else to look forward to.

For the youth of Yemen, trouble began in 2011, when members of Al-Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula blew up a U.S Navy ship, while it was being refueled in the Yemeni port of Aden. Following the attack, the United States made Yemen the primary site for its counterterrorism efforts in the Middle East, and offered over $1billion in military and police aid to Yemeni government under President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Specialized counter terrorism units were built, and air strikes were conducted against members and suspected members of Al-Qaeda. These efforts were directed by President Saleh and members of his family, and members of his administration.

Members of the minority Shia Muslim community in Yemen felt targeted in the counter terrorism efforts. This feeling resulted in a public backlash against President Saleh and his counter terrorism campaign. Houthis, a predominantly Shia-led religious-political movement, invaded the Yemeni capital of Sanaa with economic and political demands. They wanted President Saleh out. Under escalating domestic and international pressure, President Saleh stepped aside.

President Saleh’s vice President, Abed Rabbo Mansour al-Hadi, was installed as interim president in a transitional government arrangement negotiated by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the United Nations, and the United States.

However, the Houthi’s rejected President al-Hadi, reneged on the UN peace deal and proceeded to capture much of the Yemen capital city of Sanaa.

By mid-September of 2014, the Houthis had consolidated control of the capital city, forced the resignation of President Hadi, and declared a constitutional authorization. The Houthis, bolstered by military units who defected and joined them, and with funds from Iran, continued to advance beyond the capital city, prowling toward southern Yemen.

Members of the majority Sunni Muslim community mobilized to halt the Houthis, and restore the Hadi administration. Conversely, Sunni militia groups and elements of the military that remained loyal to the Hadi government were aided by Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Arab Gulf states, against the Houthis. But while Houthis and Anti-Houthis were engaged in battle, al-Qaeda fighters, and ISIS fighters took up territorial positions across Yemen.

The UN estimates that the civilian casualty toll is now approaching 10,000 killed or injured. 3.1 million People are displaced. 17 million Yemenis are now food insecure. There’s an outbreak of cholera affecting over half a million people there. The UN Human Rights Council has repeatedly, and unsuccessfully, attempted to lead an international inquiry in the human rights abuses in Yemen perpetuated by all warring parties. Conditions appear daunting for a negotiated settlement. The Houthis’ assertion of power and the Saudi-led air campaign have militarized the divisions between the parties.

The Houthis, who have long felt marginalized from Yemeni politics, think that if they even compromise, that will mean defeat and their eventual elimination. Southern Yemenis believe that the Houthis pose a reciprocal threat to them. Saudi Arabia and Iran are likely to escalate their commitments to their local allies as they compete for influence in Yemen and the broader region. That could introduce a sectarian dimension to Yemen’s civil conflict, making the conflict even more toxic. The United States is deeply invested in combating terrorism and violent extremism in Yemen. But the Houthi insurgency—and growing chaos within Yemen—has unfortunately increased the risks of terrorism there, while simultaneously threatening the United States’ ability to deal with the problem.

The underlying causes of this conflict, however, will prove difficult to resolve: Political factions are unlikely to find a mutually acceptable compromise on the distribution of power, and militias will be reluctant to give up their arms. Reconstruction will depend not just on peace but regional donors at a time when Gulf oil revenues are shrinking.