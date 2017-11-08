"No Excuse Zone": Brand Marketer Eva Ramire Thrives and Shines As Woman Entrepreneur With A Disability

Q: Hi Eva! Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the marketing field.

Hello Jerica! My name is Eva Ramíre and I am from Spain. I am an entrepreneur and also work for several companies as a brand marketer and a trendhunter.

Having a disability hasn't stopped me from starting my own business. In fact, it has motivated me to push myself to achieve success and not make excuses. My new project is an online magazine about dance and events that take place all around the world.

Q: What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

I worked in a boring 9–5 job for many years and was looking for a new challenge. Leaping into entrepreneurship seemed like a viable option for me, so I went for it. My goals and dreams are big. Working within my passions makes me happy, even though in the beginning I was earning less than what I was used to.

Q: What are 3 best practice tips you can share with our readers as it relates to your industry?

A marketer should be able to explain the needs and interests of the target market to the Company, understand how to use data intelligently to influence decisions and, above all, listen to what the Brand needs.

Q: How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

My background is a little different from others in the field, which gives me a unique perspective that has allowed me to see solutions that are creative and resourceful.

Q: What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

I love dancing, because it takes my mind and body both working together. Dance has a lot to teach me about life, too. It teaches me how to respond to changing circumstances creatively, how to listen and understand other people

Q: If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why?

I collaborate with several charitable organizations such as DEBRA Spain, which is the national charity working on behalf of people in Spain with the genetic skin blistering condition Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). I also collaborate with the association Pridicam Madrid, which fights against harassment in the workplace and with the Society for the Study of the Andalusian Language (ZEA)

Q: How can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

If you would like to create or improve your brand, or would like to internationalize your website, you can contact me through my website. I will gladly respond to you in English or Spanish: http://epersuasiva.com