No illusion legendary recording artist Najee continues to serve souls with his music

Najee Official Najee continues to create exhilarating, soulful and timeless music, cementing his artistic legacy with his 17th studio album, “Poetry In Motion.”

“I am always evolving. As a musician the love of performing for people whether in-studio or live, is still a gratifying experience,” said multi-platinum and Grammy nominated saxophonist and flautist, Najee.

In an interview with the HuffPost last week, the top-selling musician discussed how he has carved his name on the tree of music, gracefully and consistently blending “so many different elements but yet make sense” through his artistic offerings.

“It’s not a mystery, man, it really isn’t,” said the Greenwich Village born — Jamaica, Queens raised Najee. From his home in California, having arrived in the U.S. the day before fresh from performing in Spain and making a stop in NY, the New England Conservatory of Music Manhattan School of Music Preparatory alum spoke with the same agility, grace, prowess, passion and fearlessness — yet with ease — he expresses in his music.

“That’s what I love to do,” said the soon-to-be sexagenarian (60 year old). “Share that part with people, to help them remove the mystery from what people may consider “success,” he said.

“I’m not saying anything worth achieving is easy to obtain, it definitely takes commitment and a lot of hard work. But that hard work and commitment, when they meet opportunity, things tend to happen and tend to take you very far.”

“For me, when opportunity met commitment, those elements combined have taken all over the world,”

Raised by his mother, Mary Richards, with five siblings and “limited resources,” but not lacking support and inspiration, it was Najee’s brother and current manager, Fareed, who got him to play the soprano saxophone.

“We would argue over me not wanting to play soprano,” said Najee who began to study jazz as a student at the Jazzmobile program co-founded by Dr. Billy Taylor, honing his skills under the direction of Jimmy Heath, Frank Foster and Ernie Wilkins.

“Then one day someone gave me a soprano saxophone and I played on his songs. That began my soprano saxophone career and little did I know then, that would be the instrument to make me popular,” he said.

A music industry and cultural pioneer, the father of six children (among them are graduates of Fisk, Tuskegee and Morehouse) has collaborated with a slew of music business icons from Prince, Quincy Jones to Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan and Herbie Hancock.

Fusing music closest to his heart, R&B and Jazz, Najee has engineered and crafted his “schizophrenic” musical vision and spawned an entire new genre that has earned him two Platinum and four Gold albums along the way. His world-class style of music has also led to collaborations with the NBA and USO.

Accepting an opportunity to open for R&B singer Freddie Jackson on his the "Tasty Love" tour, 25 years ago Najee released Just An Illusion (EMI/Capitol), an album released during a pivotal time in his burgeoning career.

A few years later he went on to join a star-studded delegation, led by Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan, that performed for former South African President Nelson Mandela in 1998. Alongside South African musicians Bongo Maffin and Lucky Dube, LL Cool J, Dru Hill, Kenny Lattimore and James Ingram were among those that headlined the concerts in Johannesburg and Durban.

“We were invited to the presidential home and had lunch with him – amazing. It was not too long after Apartheid had ended so its residue was still there,” he said speaking of the revered leader’s 80th birthday celebration (held on the 18th of July, the same day Mandela married Graca Machel) and tribute concerts, "Gift to the Nation."

“Something about my soul feels good when I’m in Africa. I got that feeling while I was in South Africa and have experienced the same feeling traveling and performing throughout the continent,” said the avid reader who loves bike riding.

Having traveled throughout Africa, the educator and scholar said he ”would love to visit Morocco and Liberia as well as Egypt” to delve into the history and anthropology native to those countries.

Dedicating his Highly Recommended (SoulTracks’ Justin Kantor) latest release, to two ground-breaking musicians who Najee had the honor of working with — “the United Nations of artists,” Prince and Al Jarreau, 'Poetry In Motion' describes the flow of the music as well as the contributions by the artists involved.

“The beautiful thing about this particular project is that I get to work with friends that I love and respect in the music industry. Their contributions and gifts bring home a project that I think my fans will enjoy,” Najee said of his fourth release on Shanachie Entertainment.

The Barry Eastmond produced album features the soulful vocal harmony and “special talent” of Eric Roberson, Will Downing’s vocal depth, the instantly identifiable sultry sound of Morgan State University alumnae, Maysa, and Britian’s own award-winning band, Incognito.

“I called on my friends and they all showed up for me,” he said humbly.

“That’s what I love to do,” he reiterated speaking about interacting and teaching student muscians.