We Regret To Inform You Lindsay Lohan Is Not Dating 'Korean Hulk'

Someone's still sick of rumors starting.
These days, it’s harder to pin down Lindsay Lohan’s whereabouts than it is to get her to a movie set on time. One minute, she’s on a boat with Steve Aoki in Mykonos; the next, she’s scoping out her own private island. 

There has, however, been one constant in her life over the past few months: Korean bodybuilder Je-yong Ha. Je-yong, aka “koreanhulk” on Instagram, has been sharing photos of himself and Lohan doing low-key coupley things since August.

Naturally, rumors that the two were more than friends have been circulating.

But, alas, our new favorite couple isn’t one at all, apparently. A source close to Lohan shot down the speculation, telling Vanity Fair, “Lol they are 100% not dating at all. They’re just friends.”

The two apparently met in ― you guessed it ― Mykonos and have traveled the world together ever since. They’ve shared fancy meals together, nights out at the club and even, yes, a Snapchat filter.

The actress frequently appears on his social media accounts, but she has yet to post a single photo of them together.

 

To think we already had their couple name picked out: LoHulk.

