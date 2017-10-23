No One Has Ever Drowned in Sweat - G.R.I.T. - The Stuff of Leaders and Champions

Scott Petinga

"Most importantly, don't be scared to live" rouses the reader in the first page of No One Has Ever Drowned in Sweat. Author and a real human with tons of GRIT (Guts, Resilience, Initiative and Tenacity) Scott Petinga starts the reader into living through understanding one's personal mindset.

Through the Action Mindset Profile, Petinga breaks down different leadership and support characteristics showing how they work together. The Action Mindset Profile gives an insight into how people function, and how different mindsets work together.

Petinga helps us to look at working life in America with uncensored down-to-earth language to "tell it as it is" in an easily comprehensible way.

The reader has a chance to follow Petinga’s nearly unbelievable personal story of challenge to get an invaluable understanding on how to wake up and truly live. He graciously shares guidance from his mentors’ guidance that he has accumulated along his course: from getting hit by the storms in life to joyfully riding the tidal waves. Petinga can be felt as a helpful companion standing at the reader’s side with No One Has Ever Drowned in Sweat.

Like your greatest supporter and coach, Petinga encourages you: "Success is a challenge and challenge always requires change."

Having paved a path of courage to step widely out of the comfort zone, Petinga offers the wisdom he has gained from the course. "My challenging, frustrating, wonderful, unique, confusing and complicated life is beautiful because of change, and yours can be too. You just have to find comfort in the uncomfortable."

After giving several examples of prosperous people with GRIT, the book analyses the components of the mindset that bring great success and fulfillment. The steps are so clear and inspiring with references to many other useful materials that the reader could become fully empowered to live abundantly.

No One Has Ever Drowned in Sweat is a book full of valuable life lessons to facilitate anyone's steps into great fulfillment. It is a book to read and feel the excitement of finding freedom in life. It is a book to return to when life becomes dull and lacking passion.

Petinga basically says: "Just as I and several others have done, so can you."

Compassionately, he reveals both sides of courage and cowardice giving the reader a realistic insight on how to move forward from where you are now.

Page after page, No One Has Ever Drowned in Sweat became more and more inspiring to read. Each chapter shares down-to-earth enlightenment.