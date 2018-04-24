A Florida high school student whose offensive “promposal” went viral for all the wrong reasons won’t be going to prom or graduation.
This past weekend, 18-year-old Noah Crowley, a student at Riverview High School in Sarasota, asked a fellow student to the prom via a Snapchat photo in which he held up a sign saying: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 prom?”
Although the intended recipient sent Crowley a heart-eyed emoji, she may have to find another date.
Crowley’s parents released a statement to HuffPost on Tuesday afternoon saying their son will not be attending any school activities for the rest of the year:
“While our son has apologized himself, on behalf of our family, we wish to also express our most sincere apologies for the terrible words used in his ‘promposal.’
“We love our son dearly and know that he is a far better person than reflected in this reckless behavior. That said, as loving parents, we also feel compelled to share our own deep regret and serious concern about his actions.
“After numerous familial conversations and lengthy discussions with Riverview High School administrators, we have jointly agreed that our son will not be attending any further school activities or functions, including the Prom or graduation ceremony.
“As a family, we truly recognize this incident is a very difficult but important life lesson and pledge to do all we can to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again. Certainly, we hope that all of the people and communities who were hurt and offended will forgive our son and family.”
On Sunday, Crowley issued his own statement claiming he wanted “to sincerely apologize if I have offended anyone with the picture going around.”
He added:
“Anyone who knows me or ***** [name redacted] knows that that’s not how we truly feel. It was a completely [sic] joke and it went too far. After reading the texts and Snapchat’s [sic] I truly see how I have offended people and I’m sorry.”
Crowley’s apology didn’t get much support: One of his fellow students told him on Facebook, “Man save that apology ... you meant what you posted!” according to local CBS affiliate WTSP.
The sign garnered a negative reaction from many in the area, including fellow Riverview senior Anton Kernohan, who told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune he was “disgusted” by Crowley’s sign.
“It shows that racism is still alive and well in our society, and it shows that racism is still alive in my generation, and it is something that we as the youth will have to continue to fight against,” Kernohan said.