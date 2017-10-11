Nobilo Wines Among the Very Best from New Zealand By John Mariani

David Edmonds, Nobilo Wines

Funny thing is, New Zealand’s finest maker of Sauvignon Blanc doesn’t get out and about. He’s never been to France’s Loire Valley, where the standard for the varietal is set in wine like Sancerre, nor has he seen much of California’s Sauvignon Blanc vineyards. Maybe that’s worked in David Edmonds’ favor. As winemaker at New Zealand’s Nobilo Wines, he has managed to focus all his energies on improving Sauvignon Blanc’s image as a varietal in the shadow of Chardonnay. “I’m constantly trying new things in order to dispel the myth of Sauvignon Blanc,” he said over dinner at Gabriel Kreuther restaurant in New York. “Most people think of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc as being the overly fruity, punch-like wines that have had so much success worldwide, like Cloudy Bay.” Indeed, Cloudy Bay and Oyster Bay in Marlborough and Monkey Bay in Malawi established a sweet, grassy, pungently aromatic style for the varietal that has made them best-selling wines and pushed winemakers from the U.S., Chile and South Africa to copy them. (Most NZ Sauvignon Blancs are exported.)

Edmonds, tall, bearded and with a voice not unlike Sean Connery’s, is a good representative of New Zealand’s wine industry, believing that Sauvignon Blanc should be a far more refined wine, which he has been working at since joining Nobilo in 2002. The estate itself was founded in 1936 by Croatian emigres, Nikola and Zuva Nobilo (above), whose family had had more than 300 years of winemaking tradition. In 1943 they planted some of New Zealand’s first commercial vines at Huapai, west of Auckland, this, at a time when wine was not very popular in the country. By the 1970s, Nikola had moved from hybrid grapes to Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, and in 1994 he was awarded an Order of the British Empire medal for his contribution to the New Zealand wine industry. He died at the age of 94 in 2011. Today the winery is owned by Constellation Wines. Waxing poetical, Edmonds says what he wants you to taste in his wines is “the mineral smell of the breeze from an approaching thunderstorm.” By blending wines from five vineyards (Nobilo has holdings in both the northern and southern islands of New Zealand) he can express the individual terroirs—what the Māori call tūrangawaewae, a “place to stand.” “There’s been an evolution of our style,” says Edmonds. “There used to be more minerality ten years ago. We’re finding, perhaps thanks to global warming, the sun’s ultraviolet rays are giving the grapes higher flavor and concentration now.” Nobilo also makes a superb Pinot Noir with more nuance than many of the bigger-bodied Australian styles. And he does not plant Shiraz, one of Australia’s most successful varietals, because “New Zealand doesn’t have the right temperature or soils.”

In any comparison with Australia’s wines, Edmonds hastens to remind people that New Zealand is more than 2,000 miles from the huge continent to its west, so that comparisons are largely irrelevant. He does keep his Pinot Noir’s alcohol levels at around 13%—more in line with Burgundy models—than the 14% or more of hotter climates like Australia and California.