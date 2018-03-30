CRIME
03/30/2018 10:28 am ET Updated 0 minutes ago

Pulse Nightclub Shooter’s Widow Found Not Guilty Of Aiding Her Husband’s Attack

Noor Salman's family said she was a victim of Omar Mateen's violence, not his collaborator.
By Melissa Jeltsen
Charles Treadwell
A courthouse drawing shows Noor Salman, left, speaking with her attorney during the trial. Photography was not allowed during the proceedings.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter, has been found not guilty on all charges.

The jury began deliberating around 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday and reached its verdict around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. 

Prosecutors claimed Salman helped her husband, Omar Mateen, with his attack by creating a “cover story” for him to hide his plan from his parents, and by scouting locations together. Her lawyers said she was completely in the dark about what Mateen was doing.

The 2016 attack on Pulse nightclub claimed the lives of 49 people. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Read background on the case here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Senior reporter Melissa Jeltsen has been covering the terrorism trial from Orlando. 

Melissa Jeltsen
Senior Reporter, HuffPost
