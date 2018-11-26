Nooses Hung At Mississippi State Capitol Just Before Runoff Election

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by WLBT-TV, a noose hangs on a tree on the state capitol grounds in Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 26, 2018.

Nooses hanging from trees and hateful signs were found at the Mississippi State Capitol early Monday morning, just a day before a runoff election to decide whether a black man will hold a Senate seat in the state for the first time since 1883.

Two nooses and six hateful signs that referenced murdered black teen Emmett Till and lynching were hung around the Capitol campus at about 7 a.m. on Monday, according to Chuck McIntosh, spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

The imagery was first obtained by a WLBT reporter, who received a call in the morning about the nooses and then notified Capitol Police.

BREAKING: Nooses, hate signs found at Mississippi State Capitol https://t.co/lSIHPD0kDO pic.twitter.com/Phg7vlfV71 — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) November 26, 2018

McIntosh told HuffPost that it’s unclear, based on the signs alone, whether the incident was related to Tuesday’s runoff election between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Democratic candidate Mike Espy, who is African-American. He described the signs ― which police haven’t yet made public ― as focusing on lynching and Till, a 14-year-old who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of interacting with a white woman.

“While I can’t speak to their mindset, it is notable that it was done the day before the special election,” McIntosh said.

Hyde-Smith made headlines and lost campaign funding after she joked about wanting to attend a “public hanging” earlier this month. She apologized, but the hits kept coming: a Rhodes scholar at the University of Mississippi called her a white supremacist; the NAACP and Espy himself called the comments “hurtful and harmful”; and her uncritical views of the Confederacy and Mississippi’s legacy of racism were made public. As HuffPost’s Jenna Amatulli reports: