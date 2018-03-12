Third Nor'easter In 10 Days Threatens Storm-Weary Northeast

Storm-weary residents in the Northeastern U.S. are bracing for yet another winter storm — the third in just 10 days.

The nor’easter is expected to bring snow and gusty winds to parts of New England, New York and Virginia starting Monday night.

Meteorologists have warned that blizzard conditions could impact parts of New England on Tuesday, with eastern Massachusetts to coastal Maine forecasted to get more than a foot of snow. Those living on the southeastern New England coast have been advised to travel with caution on Tuesday morning.

WINTER STORM WATCH: As the next nor'easter inches closer, parts of MA should prepare for at least a foot of snow! Check out the LATEST on the storm here: https://t.co/Ygztiv5XRG pic.twitter.com/f7noBBUzs5 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 11, 2018

Forecast snowfall amounts for the upcoming East Coast winter storm have increased especially across New England. Here are WPC's latest snow probability charts. https://t.co/gPkrmSy8sL pic.twitter.com/SDnAgFfbiU — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) March 11, 2018

The forecast isn’t welcome news for many in the Northeast, still reeling from deadly back-to-back nor’easters that struck earlier this month. The two storms knocked out power for hundreds of thousands — and many remain without electricity as the third nor’easter approaches.

Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Boston Globe that the third nor’easter will likely cause “more power outages” in the region.

“I’m hoping this next storm just misses us, because I don’t think I could take another,” Alexandra Soto, a Pennsylvania resident who was without power for more than a week, told The Associated Press.

Massachusetts resident Becky Jones, who lost power for several days, also expressed chagrin.