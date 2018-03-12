Third Nor'easter In 10 Days Threatens Storm-Weary Northeast

Storm-weary residents in the Northeastern U.S. are bracing for yet another winter storm — the third in just 10 days.
The nor’easter is expected to bring snow and gusty winds to parts of New England, New York and Virginia starting Monday night.
Meteorologists have warned that blizzard conditions could impact parts of New England on Tuesday, with eastern Massachusetts to coastal Maine forecasted to get more than a foot of snow. Those living on the southeastern New England coast have been advised to travel with caution on Tuesday morning.
The forecast isn’t welcome news for many in the Northeast, still reeling from deadly back-to-back nor’easters that struck earlier this month. The two storms knocked out power for hundreds of thousands — and many remain without electricity as the third nor’easter approaches.
Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told The Boston Globe that the third nor’easter will likely cause “more power outages” in the region.
“I’m hoping this next storm just misses us, because I don’t think I could take another,” Alexandra Soto, a Pennsylvania resident who was without power for more than a week, told The Associated Press.
Massachusetts resident Becky Jones, who lost power for several days, also expressed chagrin.
“Yeah, I’m thrilled,” she told the Globe with sarcasm when asked about the approaching storm. ”[Pump] is overflowing with two inches of water in the basement. Yippie.”