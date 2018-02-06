Norovirus Outbreak At Winter Olympics Prompts Military Response

The Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea, are already stomach-churning ― and the competition hasn’t even started yet. The host country has called in the troops after pulling 1,200 civilian security guards from duty amid a norovirus outbreak, according to outlets.

Lee Hee-beom, chairman of the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee, said Tuesday that the civilian guards will be sequestered until it is determined that they are “well,” CBS News reported.

Dozens of guards were already hospitalized Sunday for sudden vomiting and diarrhea.

“The military personnel ... will be responsible for security checks of the 20 venues as they take up jobs such as security searches, previously done by civilian safety personnel, until the patients’ condition is normalized,” a statement Monday from the Olympics committee said, per CNN.

The infected guards were in stable condition, the statement said, and all Olympic living quarters and buses were being sterilized.