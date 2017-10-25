North Carolina Utilities Commission Forcibly Ejects Witnesses During Testimony at Duke Energy Rate Hike Hearings

Duke Energy and the North Carolina Utilities Commission are taking no prisoners - unless you testify to their corruption.

If you testify at a Duke Energy rate hike hearing (any resident of North Carolina can), you’d better watch what you say. As long as you complain about how unfair the rate increase is, how it will put elderly and impoverished residents out of their homes, and how Duke is polluting North and South Carolina’s water and making its customers pay for the cleanup, you can expect a pretty smooth ride on the witness stand.

But if you mention the myriad conflicts of interest of the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) and its close ties to Duke Energy, you’re liable to find police officers pulling you off the stand and throwing you into jail. And if your children are with you, they could be taken away from you and put into a juvenile detention center.

Similar versions of this happened at the Snow Hill and Wilmington hearings.

Duke Energy, the world’s largest utilities company, is asking the NCUC to allow it to raise electricity rates for residential customers by as much as 16.7% to cover the costs of its massive coal ash spill and improvements to its equipment. This amounts to $647 million annually. Including interest. And if you think this increase will disappear after the spill is cleaned up, think again.

When Duke’s insurance companies refused to pay for the coal ash spill and accused Duke of intentionally causing it so that it could file a padded claim, Duke asked the NCUC to allow it to instead pass those costs onto its customers. The NCUC, which is comprised of seven commissioners including the chairman, is the regulatory body that has sole power to either grant or deny Duke’s request.

Here’s the problem. The NCUC, which says its primary purpose is to “protect the public’s interest in receiving adequate service at reasonable rates,” is so rife with ties to Duke and the utilities industry in general, that the NCUC has been giving Duke a blank check drawn on the bank accounts of the residents of North Carolina.

The commissioner with most solid connections to Duke also happens to be its chairman – Edward Finley.

Photo credit: jordan garrity Ed Finley, Chairman of the NC Utilities Commission

Before Ed Finley joined the NCUC, he was busy defending the rights and wrongs of big utilities companies as a partner at one of North Carolina’s largest law firms, Hunton & Williams, whose clients include Duke Energy and Koch Industries. In fact, he even represented utilities companies at least four times (one of them as far away as Virginia) in court battles against the NCUC – the very body he now stands chairman. He also has longstanding relationships with both Progress Energy and Duke Energy. As chairman of the NCUC, he presided over their $32 billion merger in 2012.

Interestingly, Hunton & Williams also represents Sierra Club (which may be why Sierra Club suggested I back off during one of our strategy sessions).

Ed Finley has not once voted against Duke Energy. In fact, when Duke petitioned the NCUC in 2014 to continue charging its customers for taxes Duke was no longer paying, Finley voted in Duke’s favor even when all the other commissioners voted against it. However, just five months later, when Finley authorized the issue to be revisited, those same three commissioners (also appointed by 28-year Duke Energy executive Pat McCrory) mysteriously reversed their positions, making the vote 4-3, thus enabling Duke to keep its perfect record with the NCUC.

When Sierra Club asked me to testify at the Raleigh hearing, I readily agreed. I knew that North Carolina was already guaranteeing Duke Energy a 10.2% net profit, and I couldn’t refuse an opportunity to expose corruption.

Raleigh

At this, my first of three appearances, I cited blatant Duke/government corruption and wondered aloud how this had gotten past the commission. Chairman Finley glared at me throughout in an unsuccessful attempt at intimidation. By the end of my testimony, he was visibly perspiring.

Snow Hill

In my second appearance, I focused directly on Finley’s conflicts of interest. During my testimony, Finley ordered sheriff’s deputies to remove me from the witness stand, and had my entire testimony stricken from the record.

Wilmington

In my third appearance, Finley called me to the stand and swore me in. Then he recognized me - and immediately called deputies to pull me off the stand. This time it got a little rough because one of the deputies, a somewhat zealous and cretinous officer by the name of D.J. Baker, attempted to pull me through the wrong side of the witness box, pinning my legs between the chair and the box. He then tried several times to lift the chair while I was in it, but the chair strongly objected, as it was bolted to the floor.

Unlike Snow Hill, where I had been permitted to attend the remainder of the hearing, I was brought downstairs, questioned, and asked for my ID. When I asked to see Officer Baker’s badge, he took me to an interrogation room and attempted to separate me from my 14-year-old. He then called DSS to have my son taken away. After the DSS balked, Baker said he’d decided to “give [me] a break” and “let [me] have my son.” He never told me I was going to get arrested when I got back home to Chapel Hill.

But it’s a good thing he did let us go home, because a few hours later, my son was rushed to UNC Hospital for an emergency appendectomy (UNC did a wonderful job, and my son is back to 100%). I shudder to think what would have happened had he been sent to a juvenile detention center.

Witnesses in Wilmington Were Markedly Different From Those in Raleigh and Snow Hill

While no witnesses focused on the NCUC’s flagrant conflicts of interest, testimony in Wilmington was the most dramatic. Rather than focus on general issues of pollution and unfair rate increases, witnesses offered personal, emotional, and heart-wrenching stories of struggle and despair. One witness, a home health aid, told of senior citizens who spent their $5 or so of disposable monthly income to pay off credit card debt that totaled about $100. She sobbed as she explained that a $20 increase in expenses could put senior citizens out of their homes. There were many such stories.

More disturbing however, were Ed Finley’s reactions. He would nod as though he sympathized and intended to help. This fox guarding the henhouse who has never wavered from his commitment to Duke Energy and has never once voted against Duke, appeared to almost care about the horror stories brought before him.

And the people were clearly begging for help. But help will never arrive. Not with Finley in charge.

All this for a few billion dollars.

Will Duke Energy get the money it’s asking for? The odds are long that Duke will get anything less than it’s demanding, but the fight isn’t over. The Sierra Club is hoping to convince Duke to take less than the $647 million. This could happen, since Duke and Sierra Club are represented by the same law firm. Or it could have been Duke’s plan all along to pad the request and settle for a nominal reduction. The problem is that this request is all padding. And there’s no indication that Duke Energy will ever budge.

My money is on Duke Energy getting the entire $647 million per year. And if you live in North Carolina, so is yours.