North Carolina Officials Had Prior Warnings Of Voting Issues, Report Says

Last month’s initial election results in Bladen County showed Republican Mark Harris defeating Democrat Dan McCready for a U.S. House seat by fewer than 1,000 votes. But the results for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District have come under intense scrutiny after reports surfaced that a political operative working for Republicans destroyed more than 1,000 ballots in Bladen County.

GOP Rep. Robert Pittenger told The Washington Post that he lost his primary to Harris in May by a small margin. Though this wasn’t by itself a cause for concern, Harris had earned 437 absentee mail-in votes to Pittenger’s 17, he told the publication.