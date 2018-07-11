Newborn Baby Killed, Dozens Injured In North Dakota Tornado

A newborn baby was killed and more than two dozen people were injured after a tornado barrelled through an RV park in Watford City, North Dakota, on Tuesday.

“My dog was with me and the next thing you knew the storm picked up my camper and slammed it on the ground. It felt like we were weightless,” Clifford Bowden, who was in his vehicle at the Prairie View RV Park when the twister hit, told the Associated Press. “It was scary. I feel like I’m a pretty tough guy. But, this storm, it made me shake uncontrollably.”

At least 28 people were injured — nine of them critically — in the disaster.

McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger told the Bismarck Tribune on Tuesday night that a 1-week-old baby boy, whose name has not been released, had died after sustaining injuries when his family’s trailer flipped over during the storm.

Newborn baby killed, dozens injured when tornado strikes North Dakota city https://t.co/EtceEN9XiU pic.twitter.com/CJUkgv7Yhd — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 11, 2018

The tornado, which reportedly had wind speeds that reached 127 miles per hour, made landfall in Prairie View RV Park after midnight on Tuesday, wreaking havoc.

More than 120 structures at the RV park and its surroundings were destroyed, and about 200 people have been displaced, emergency workers said.

“The biggest need right now is going to be for housing,” Gretchen Hjelmstad, communications officer for Dakota Region of the Red Cross, told the Tribune. “Many people have just lost everything.”