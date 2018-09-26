CRIME
09/26/2018 04:10 am ET

Woman Who Cut Out Pregnant Neighbor's Baby Claims Boyfriend Pressured Her

Brooke Crews is currently serving life in prison without parole. The trial of her boyfriend, William Hoehn, continues.
headshot
By David Barden

A North Dakota woman convicted of killing her pregnant neighbor by cutting out the unborn fetus told a court that she did so because her partner pressured her to “produce a baby.”

On Tuesday, Brooke Crews gave her chilling testimony during the trial of her boyfriend William Hoehn. He stands accused of conspiring to murder 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, whose body was found dumped in a river.

While Hoehn admitted to helping Crews cover up the crime, he claims he did not know she had planned to kill Greywind and take the baby, The Associated Press reported.

Brooke Crews is currently serving life in prison without parole. The trial of William Hoehn continues.
FARGO POLICE DEPARTMENT / FACEBOOK
Brooke Crews is currently serving life in prison without parole. The trial of William Hoehn continues.

Crews testified that while she never “explicitly” shared her plan with Hoehn, he had given her “an ultimatum” to “produce a baby” after it became apparent that she had lied about being pregnant.

“I took that to mean I better have a baby, no matter how it happened,” Crews said.

Crews, who is currently serving life in prison without parole, claims that she began cutting the fetus out of Greywind with a knife after pushing her over and knocking her out. However, a medical examiner testified that there was no evidence of any head injuries.

According to Crews, Hoehn then tied a rope around Greywind’s neck after discovering the crime scene, and said: “If she wasn’t dead before, she is now.”

The baby, a girl, survived the attack and is reportedly being raised by her family

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Crime And Justice North Dakota Homicide William Hoehn Brooke Crews
Woman Who Cut Out Pregnant Neighbor's Baby Claims Boyfriend Pressured Her
CONVERSATIONS