North Korea in the World: New Data on Inter-Korean Relations

The East-West Center in Washington and the National Committee on North Korea are pleased to announce the addition of a new section on Inter-Korean relations to our North Korea in the World (www.northkoreaintheworld.org) project.

The North Korea in the World website is designed to provide policymakers, researchers, journalists and the general public with a broader perspective about North Korea through its collection of curated information, data, and analysis on North Korea’s external trade and diplomatic relations. The new section takes a close look at the relationship between North and South Korea, providing data and analysis on topics ranging from inter-Korean trade relations, to the resettlement of North Korean refugees in South Korea, to the frequency and subjects of inter-Korean dialogue.