North Korea in the World: New Data on Inter-Korean Relations

The East-West Center in Washington and the National Committee on North Korea are pleased to announce the addition of a new section on Inter-Korean relations to our North Korea in the World (www.northkoreaintheworld.org) project.
The North Korea in the World website is designed to provide policymakers, researchers, journalists and the general public with a broader perspective about North Korea through its collection of curated information, data, and analysis on North Korea’s external trade and diplomatic relations. The new section takes a close look at the relationship between North and South Korea, providing data and analysis on topics ranging from inter-Korean trade relations, to the resettlement of North Korean refugees in South Korea, to the frequency and subjects of inter-Korean dialogue.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in campaigned on a platform of restarting inter-Korean engagement and dialogue, but heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs have thus far limited his administration’s room to maneuver on this front. The new North Korea in the World section aims to provide context to the current dynamics between Seoul and Pyongyang, tabulating the ups and downs of this turbulent relationship in recent years.
