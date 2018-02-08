North Korea Holds Massive Military Parade Ahead Of 2018 Winter Olympics

North Korea staged a large military parade on Thursday, just one day before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The parade was reportedly held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of founding of the country’s armed forces, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News, but it also marks a display of power mere hours before the North is expected to march under a unified flag with the delegation from South Korea.

Yonhap reports the parade was expected to draw some 50,000 spectators and include more than 13,000 troops.

No foreign media were allowed to cover the event, but several people were in Pyongyang, including Canadian Michael Spavor, the head of a non-profit consulting firm that facilitates work in North Korea. Spavor shared several videos livestreamed from the sidelines of the parade on social media:

Images taken at the parade showed dozens of trucks carrying soldiers and military personnel drive past crowds, followed by a large contingent of tanks. Whether any nuclear weapons were on display wasn’t clear, a South Korean official told the Associated Press, but the country has been known to showcase its newest missiles at previous parades.

North Korean state television only began broadcasting live footage of the parade a few hours after it concluded.

Nearly 300 North Koreans crossed the Demilitarized Zone between the two countries on Wednesday to participate in the Olympics, including 229 women that were part of a large “cheering squad,” The Washington Post reported. They will soon be joined by a high-level delegation of senior officials, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong. They are scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday.

The Post notes that if the visit goes forward, she would be the first member of the Kim family to ever visit the South, a significant development in the fraught relationship between the two nations.