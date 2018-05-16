North Korea Threatens To 'Reconsider' Trump Summit, Cancels South Korea Talks

Deviating from a monthslong trend of warming ties, North Korea abruptly announced Tuesday that it was calling off high-level talks with Seoul in protest of recent joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea. Pyongyang also issued a chilly warning to the U.S. about the planned June summit with President Donald Trump, suggesting the fate of the historic meeting could also be in peril.

Announcing the cancellation of the talks with Seoul, which had been scheduled to take place Wednesday, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency condemned the joint military exercises as a “flagrant challenge” to the declaration adopted in April by the two Koreas.

“This exercise, targeting us, which is being carried out across South Korea, is … an intentional military provocation running counter to the positive political development on the Korean Peninsula,” said KCNA.

The exercises, codenamed “Max Thunder,” began Friday and involved about 100 U.S. and South Korean warplanes, including B-52 bombers, the report said.

Pyongyang also issued an apparent warning to the U.S. about the upcoming summit involving Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The United States will also have to undertake careful deliberations about the fate of the planned North Korea-U.S. summit in light of this provocative military ruckus jointly conducted with the South Korean authorities,” KCNA said.

In a follow-up statement, Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea’s first vice-minister of foreign affairs, expanded on this warning, saying Pyongyang would be forced to “reconsider” the summit if the U.S. insisted on “unilateral nuclear abandonment.”

Kim lambasted White House national security adviser John Bolton’s earlier remarks suggesting the U.S. would consider a “Libya model” for North Korean denuclearization. “It is absolutely absurd to dare compare” North Korea with Libya, Kim said.

“If the United States is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the North Korea-U.S. summit,” he added.

