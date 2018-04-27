These Photos From The North And South Korea Summit Show History In The Making

While many people in the United States were sleeping Friday, the two nations of North and South Korea were making history .

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in started it all with a handshake at the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two countries. From there, Kim attended an inter-Korean summit in Panmunjom, South Korea, where the two leaders declared their willingness to bring about an official end to the Korean War after 65 years and a commitment to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.