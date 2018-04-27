WORLD NEWS
04/27/2018 11:59 am ET

These Photos From The North And South Korea Summit Show History In The Making

Some hope for peace.
By Chris McGonigal
While many people in the United States were sleeping Friday, the two nations of North and South Korea were making history.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in started it all with a handshake at the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two countries. From there, Kim attended an inter-Korean summit in Panmunjom, South Korea, where the two leaders declared their willingness to bring about an official end to the Korean War after 65 years and a commitment to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. 

The photos showed the two leaders smiling and exchanging friendly banter as they attended a military ceremony and had private conversations over lunch. 

See the historic photos of the meeting of the two Koreas below. 

  • North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet for the third-ever inter-Korean summit talks&nbsp
    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in meet for the third-ever inter-Korean summit talks since the 1945 division of the peninsula.
  • The leaders pose for photos with flower children.&nbsp;
    The leaders pose for photos with flower children. 
  • The leaders cross the military demarcation line to the north side.
    The leaders cross the military demarcation line to the north side.
  • The leaders&nbsp;attend the official welcome ceremony.
    The leaders attend the official welcome ceremony.
  • Kim signs the guest book&nbsp;at the Peace House in Panmunjom, South Korea.
    Kim signs the guest book at the Peace House in Panmunjom, South Korea.
  • The guestbook signed by Kim.
    The guestbook signed by Kim.
  • The leaders pose for photos in front of Bukhansan Peace House.&nbsp;
    The leaders pose for photos in front of Bukhansan Peace House. 
  • Delegations from both sides sit down for the inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House.
    Delegations from both sides sit down for the inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House.
  • The leaders talk during the inter-Korean Summit.
    The leaders talk during the inter-Korean Summit.
  • The leaders talk in private&nbsp;over a meal.&nbsp;
    The leaders talk in private over a meal. 
  • The leaders take a walk on the walk bridge.&nbsp;
    The leaders take a walk on the walk bridge. 
  • The leaders plant a tree at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
    The leaders plant a tree at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
